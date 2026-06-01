Edgecom Energy Launches the Agentic AI Energy Studio, Giving Energy Teams a Way to Put Their Operations on Autopilot

Edgecom Energy Logo EDI - Agentic AI Energy Management Studio allows for a drag and drop interface for custom energy management workflows

New no-code studio lets commercial, industrial, utility, and grid-operator teams build energy management workflows that respond to peaks, and more.

Over the last decade, energy teams have been given countless dashboards. What they haven't been given is their time back. The Agentic AI Energy Studio is our answer to that challenge.” — Mehdi Parvizi, PhD., Co-founder & CTO, Edgecom Energy

TORONTO, CANADA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgecom Energy today announced the launch of the Agentic AI Energy Studio, a new capability inside the Edgecom Customer Portal that lets energy teams design AI-powered workflows that watch their energy data, decide when to act, and run the response on their behalf. The Studio is powered by EDI (Energy Data Intelligence), Edgecom's visual, no-code workflow engine built from the ground up for energy events, energy data, and energy actions.For most energy teams today, the gap between knowing something is happening and doing something about it still runs through a person. A peak signal arrives, someone has to see it. A dispatch fires, someone has to make a call. A weekly report is due, someone has to pull the data. By the time the chain closes, the window to act has often already closed with it. The Agentic AI Energy Studio is built to close that gap.With the Studio, energy managers, asset operators, and program administrators can stand up an automated workflow in under 30 minutes, test it safely in Simulate mode, and deploy it across one site or an entire portfolio. Six pre-built templates cover the most common scenarios, and the AI report module writes plain-English energy summaries from live data automatically.What the Studio Does for Energy TeamsThe Agentic AI Energy Studio is designed to put energy operations on autopilot in three ways.Costly events stop slipping through the cracks. Demand charges can represent up to 50% of a commercial electricity bill, and most missed peaks are not a knowledge problem. They are a timing problem. EDI watches peak probability, dispatch signals, sensor thresholds, and baseline deviations continuously, then fires the right notification, log entry, and curtailment calculation the moment a threshold is crossed. Operations teams act on signal, not on memory.Reporting stops being a second job. Most energy managers spend half their week explaining energy to everyone else. The Studio's AI Report Module reads live sensor data and produces a structured, boardroom-ready summary covering consumption, top consumers, anomalies, and period-over-period comparison. Weekly summaries arrive Monday morning. Daily reports arrive before the workday starts. ESG-ready production-normalized energy intensity tracks continuously, not under deadline pressure.Portfolio operations finally scale. Workflows in the Studio are portable. A response logic built for one site can be deployed across fifty with the same effort. For DER aggregators, ESCOs, utilities, and grid operators running demand response programs, that means consistent response speed across every enrolled asset and automatically generated compliance documentation for every event.“Over the last decade, energy teams have been given countless dashboards. What they haven't been given is their time back. The Agentic AI Energy Studio is our answer to that challenge. Instead of asking operators and analysts to monitor yet another screen, we're giving them a workspace where they can simply describe the outcome they want — never miss a peak event, never miss a dispatch opportunity, never miss a reporting deadline — and EDI orchestrates the work required to make it happen.Powered by Edgecom's deep expertise in data science, artificial intelligence, and electrical engineering, the Studio transforms live energy data into action. It closes the gap between insight and execution, enabling teams to operate proactively without requiring an analyst in the loop at every step.”Mehdi Parvizi, PhD., Co-founder & CTO, Edgecom EnergyBuilt for Every Side of the Energy MarketThe Agentic AI Energy Studio is the first workflow automation product purpose-built across all four sides of the energy market in a single platform:- Behind-the-Meter operators automate peak avoidance, anomaly response, and ESG-ready reporting.- Front-of-the-Meter developers, aggregators, and ESCOs automate multi-site dispatch response and client performance reporting.- Utilities gain real-time visibility into enrolled DER performance without a multi-year integration project.- Grid operators and DR program administrators run a more reliable program with automated participant response and automatically generated performance documentation.Why It Matters NowElectricity prices are climbing, grid programs are getting more sophisticated, and the workforce expected to manage them is not growing at the same rate. The Agentic AI Energy Studio is Edgecom's response to a structural problem: there are not enough hours in the day for energy teams to manually capture every opportunity their data is already showing them. EDI gives those teams an agentic AI workforce, configured by the people who know the business best, running quietly in the background until the moment action is required.EDI is energy-native by design. It was not adapted from a generic automation tool. IoT sensor data, demand response activation status, coincident peak probability from pTrack, and dataTrack baselines are all first-class workflow inputs. No API setup. No third-party connector. No middleware between the asset reading and the workflow trigger.AvailabilityThe Agentic AI Energy Studio featuring EDI is available now to all Edgecom Energy Customer Portal users. New customers can request a guided walkthrough by contacting the Edgecom team directly.About Edgecom EnergyEdgecom Energy provides commercial and industrial consumers with an all-in-one energy management solution to outsmart rising energy costs. Our platform uses AI and combines real-time facility and grid analytics to deliver advanced insights and enable better decision-making, reducing costs and emissions while maximizing grid incentives. Edgecom's product suite includes pTrackfor AI peak prediction, dataTrack™ for real-time energy monitoring, NeuraCharge™ for DER and BESS optimization, and EDI, the workflow engine powering the Agentic AI Energy Studio.

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