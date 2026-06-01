SOLD-OUT WORLD PREMIERE OF 'OUTLANDER IN CONCERT: ECHOES THROUGH THE HIGHLANDS' BRINGS STARS, PRODUCERS TO SCOTLAND

Photo credit: Roberto Ricciutu

Global Tour Launches This Fall Across North America Before Heading to Europe in 2027; Exclusive Tour Merchandise Available

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fans around the world celebrate "World Outlander Day" today, stars, executive producers and concertgoers gathered in Scotland on May 30 at Usher Hall for the sold-out world premiere of "Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands" ( www.outlanderinconcert.com ). The live cinematic concert experience is inspired by the global hit franchise from Sony Pictures Television. Fans traveling from 40 countries came to experience the world premiere in Scotland. Talent and creative team members in attendance included Sam Heughan, John Bell, "Outlander: Blood of my Blood" stars Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis and other members of the creative team and producers behind the series.Presented by GEA Live and Sony Pictures Television, the live experience pairs stunning cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of "Outlander" with the iconic score by EmmyAward–winning composer Bear McCreary, performed live by a 17-piece ensemble featuring a Celtic folk band, vocalists, conductor, orchestral musicians, and traditional instruments including bagpipes, whistles, bodhrán, harp, fiddle, hurdy-gurdy, and acoustic guitar. Centered around the epic romance of Jamie and Claire while also exploring fan-favorite characters and storylines from across the series, the concert features footage from the highly anticipated eighth and final season, which concluded its initial airing on STARZ (US) and MGM+ (UK) in May.Scenic and lighting elements inspired by the series, including the iconic Craigh na Dun standing stones and druid lanterns, help transport audiences into the world of "Outlander," with exclusive tour merchandise also available for fans attending the live experience. Throughout the evening, audiences will relive the romance, heartbreak, battles and emotional moments that defined the beloved series. The global tour launches September 26 in Brooklyn, New York, as part of a North American run visiting more than 45 cities across the United States and Canada before heading to 16 cities across Europe in February 2027.Based on Diana Gabaldon's internationally bestselling novels, "Outlander" has become a global phenomenon spanning television, music, books and live entertainment. Additionally, the success of the "Outlander" TV franchise also sparked the prequel "Outlander: Blood of my Blood," which will premiere its second season this fall on STARZ in the US and MGM+ in the UK. Previous seasons of "Outlander" along with "Outlander: Blood of my Blood" are available to stream on the STARZ app in the US and MGM+ in the UK."Outlander" is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg serve as executive producers. Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan also serve as executive producers.Tickets for "Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands" are on sale now and available at www.outlanderinconcert.com . Follow #OutlanderinConcert, @outlander_starz, and @sonypicturestv.Opening night press assets are available here About Bear McCrearyAward-winning composer and recording artist Bear McCreary began his career as a protégé of legendary film composer Elmer Bernstein, before bursting onto the scene scoring the revered series "Battlestar Galactica" in 2004. Since then, McCreary has won three EmmyAwards, including two for Disney’s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and one for his theme for "Da Vinci’s Demons," a musical palindrome, and has won twelve International Film Music Critics Association Awards, including the award for Score of the Year in 2024, his second. Named the 23rd Most Definitive Bear in Popular Culture (The Ringer), he’s also been the subject of a clue on "Jeopardy!" Project highlights include "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (Amazon); "Foundation" (Apple TV); the beloved series "Outlander" (STARZ); "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures); "The Walking Dead" (AMC); and Netflix’s Academy Award–nominated documentary "Crip Camp" (produced by Barack and Michelle Obama). McCreary’s celebrated scores for Sony PlayStation’s blockbusters "God of War" and "God of War Ragnarök" have earned him two BAFTA Awards and two Grammynominations. In 2024, McCreary released "The Singularity" a hard-rock concept album featuring legendary rock talent including Slash, Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Rufus Wainwright, and more. McCreary has collaborated with artists from across the musical spectrum, including Hozier, Fiona Apple, Shirley Manson (Garbage), and the late Sinéad O’Connor. In 2014, Maestro Gustavo Dudamel conducted a suite of McCreary’s music with the L.A. Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.About Matthew B. RobertsMatthew B. Roberts is a writer, executive producer, and director, currently serving as showrunner on both “Outlander" and "Outlander: Blood of my Blood," the prequel series he created. "Outlander: Blood of my Blood" premiered in 2025 and has wrapped filming on its second season. Under an overall term deal with Sony Pictures Television, Roberts is developing multiple dramatic series. His acclaimed television career spans multiple genres, and his innovative approach to period drama has garnered both critical acclaim and a devoted global audience.About Sony Pictures TelevisionSony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.About GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music’s Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world’s most cherished brands.About RoadCoRoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.# # #

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