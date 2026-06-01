PROMINENT FLORIDA BUSINESS LEADER BRETT KINGSTONE ENDORSES DR. NIZAM RAZACK FOR UNITED STATES CONGRESS

Kingstone praised Dr. Razack's extraordinary professional accomplishments, personal integrity, and decades-long commitment to serving others.

"Dr. Razack saved my life, earned my trust, and has dedicated his life to helping others," Kingstone stated.” — Brett Kingstone

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The campaign for Dr. Nizam Razack proudly announces the endorsement of prominent Florida businessman and entrepreneur Brett M. Kingstone, CEO of Max King Holding Company, Kingstone Asset Management, and Kingstone Family Holding Company, in Dr. Razack's campaign for the United States Congress representing Florida's 11th Congressional District.

In a public endorsement letter, Kingstone praised Dr. Razack's extraordinary professional accomplishments, personal integrity, and decades-long commitment to serving others.

"I am honored and proud to endorse Dr. Nizam Razack for the United States Congress representing Florida's 11th Congressional District," said Kingstone. "Throughout his career, Dr. Razack has demonstrated the intelligence, integrity, compassion, and leadership our country desperately needs."

Kingstone, who has known Dr. Razack for more than twenty years, credits the renowned neurosurgeon with personally performing two life-saving surgeries and has referred numerous friends, family members, and business associates to his care over the years.

"Dr. Razack saved my life, earned my trust, and has dedicated his life to helping others," Kingstone stated. "If he can solve some of the most complex problems in medicine, he can help solve the problems facing America."

Kingstone emphasized that Dr. Razack's unique background as a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, healthcare law professor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist gives him a rare perspective on many of the challenges facing the nation, particularly healthcare affordability, patient access, government accountability, and economic growth.

The endorsement also highlights the importance of unity, mutual respect, and shared American values.

"As a Jewish American, I am especially proud to support my longtime Muslim American friend," Kingstone wrote. "Our friendship reflects one of the greatest strengths of our country: Americans of different faiths, backgrounds, and experiences united by shared values, mutual respect, and a common love for our nation."

Dr. Razack expressed gratitude for Kingstone's support.

"I am deeply honored to receive Brett's endorsement and friendship," said Dr. Razack. "Brett is a highly respected business leader, philanthropist, and patriot whose confidence means a great deal to me. Our campaign is bringing together Americans from all walks of life who believe in constitutional principles, opportunity, individual liberty, strong families, and common-sense solutions to the challenges facing our nation."

The Razack campaign continues to gain momentum across Florida's 11th Congressional District as voters, healthcare professionals, business leaders, veterans, educators, faith leaders, and community advocates unite behind a message of service, integrity, and results-driven leadership.

About Dr. Nizam Razack

Dr. Nizam Razack, MD, JD, FAANS, FACS, is a nationally recognized neurosurgeon, attorney, educator, entrepreneur, and healthcare law professor. For more than three decades, he has served patients and families throughout Florida while building a distinguished career dedicated to medicine, education, public service, and community leadership.

Paid for by Razack for Congress

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