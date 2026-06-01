Thermolysis Wins Germany’s MATERIALICA Award 2025 with Innovative High-Strength Carbon Fiber Concrete

ExCfiber™alr eady deployed in tunnels, bridge decks, blast-rated structures, and 3D-printed precast elements.

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE PAIN POINT: The Repair Cycle That Never Ends

If you own or manage concrete infrastructure — parking decks, industrial floors, water facilities, tunnel linings, building foundations — you know the timeline. Cracks appear. You patch them. Water gets in. The rebar rusts. The concrete heaves. You patch again.

It isn't a maintenance failure. It's a materials failure. Conventional concrete, reinforced with steel, is designed to be repaired. ExCfiber™ is designed not to need it.

THE SOLUTION: Sustainable Carbon Fiber Inside the Concrete — Not On Top of It

ExCfiber™ is a sustainable carbon fiber (SCF) reinforcement that's added to concrete and mortar during the mixing stage. It requires no change in your contractor's workflow, no specialist installation, and no surface preparation beyond normal practice.

It's concrete. It installs like concrete. It looks like concrete. It just doesn't fail like concrete.

Inside the mix, ExCfiber™ filaments act as millions of micro-reinforcements — pulling micro-cracks closed before they become visible failures. Because carbon fiber doesn't rust, doesn't corrode, and doesn't react with moisture, the failure loop that defines conventional RC construction simply doesn't apply.

Real-world applications include:

• Airport and highway tunnel linings — surviving falling rock impacts that would fracture standard concrete

• Historic building and temple restorations — structural reinforcement without altering appearance

• Parking structure and industrial floor rehabilitation

• Water containment structures and marine environments — where steel fiber corrosion is a chronic problem

• Military-grade blast-resistant slabs — concrete maintained structural integrity after 150G C4 explosive simulation



THE OUTCOME: Half the Repair Calls. Twice the Service Life. A German Award.

ExCfiber™-reinforced structures have demonstrated a documented service life of 40 years — double the conventional standard. Life cycle cost analyses show significantly lower total ownership cost over 20-year horizon, even accounting for the material premium at installation.

For construction owners evaluating long-term asset performance, ExCfiber™ now carries the additional credential of the MATERIALICA Design + Technology Award 2025, awarded in Munich, Germany — one of the most respected honors in advanced materials innovation.

The material was also featured in CompositesWorld in October 2025, making it one of the most independently validated sustainable construction reinforcements available today.

Thermolysis welcomes inquiries from construction owners, facilities managers, and procurement teams. Sample material, project consultation, and regional distributor connections are available upon request.

ABOUT

Thermolysis Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based advanced materials company producing sustainable carbon fiber products for construction and infrastructure applications.

Media & Business Contact

Thermolysis Co., Ltd.

Email: james.lin@thermolysis-asia.com | Tel: +886-4-2698-0329 | Fax: +886-4-2698-0330

Web: www.thermolysis-asia.com

HQ: 3F.-1, No. 306, Sec. 1, Wenxin Rd., Nantun Dist., Taichung City 408368, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

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