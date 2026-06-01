Big Shine Worldwide Hosted SAAZ 2026 Strategic Energy Forum in Hoboken, N.J.

Sustainability Awards — Approaching Zero 2026 awardees stand with Big Shine President and CEO after being recognized for this clean energy infrastructure projects that reduced carbon emissions and increased operation efficiency. Emily Bowers, founding partner and principal of Fordwell Strategies, joins Big Shine for a fireside chat on how policy if affecting corporate sustainability. Dr. Eric Woodroof shared with SAAZ 2026 participants why energy projects are among the smartest investments organizations can make.

Annual Forum Brought Together Industry Leaders to Advance Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Solutions

NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOBOKEN, N.J., May 28, 2026 — Big Shine Worldwide , a full-service energy solutions provider with its U.S. headquarters in Newburgh, N.Y., hosted the Sustainability Awards – Approaching Zero™ (SAAZ) Strategic Energy Forum at the W Hotel. The event brought together executives, sustainability professionals, and energy innovators for a day of discussions, networking, and recognition of organizations advancing toward net-zero energy performance, including the New York Public Library, Automann USA, Cushman & Wakefield, and others.Link-Belt Cranes received the SAAZ Energy Performance Excellence Award for its 1,302-panel rooftop solar photovoltaic system at its Lexington, K.Y., headquarters. The 35,000-square-foot system is expected to generate up to 915,800 kilowatt-hours annually and deliver more than $1.5 million in lifecycle energy savings. The company operates under an Environmental Management System certified to ISO 14001 and has expanded its solar capacity each year since its initial installation in 2023.“With an Environmental Management System certified by ISO 14001, Link-Belt Cranes continuously works toward its foundational objectives of ‘Recycle, Reuse, and Reduce,’” said Richard Shultz, vice president of manufacturing at Link-Belt Cranes. “Our initial solar array investment in 2023, with expansions in ’24 and ’25, demonstrates our commitment to reduce electricity consumption from the grid and reduce the production of greenhouse gases.”The forum featured sessions on AI applications, electrification, renewable energy deployment, and energy efficiency strategies. Attendees participated in discussions on implementation, networking with industry experts, and presentations from organizations delivering measurable results from 2025 projects.The Approaching Zero campaign was launched by Big Shine Worldwide in 2015 to recognize clients achieving results in energy management and emissions reduction through LED lighting, solar photovoltaics, electrification, and HVAC upgrades. The 2026 forum marked the program’s largest gathering to date, building on SAAZ 2024, when participating organizations collectively reduced annual energy consumption by 12,559,200 kilowatt-hours, equal to 8,744 metric tons of CO2.Big Shine Worldwide provides turnkey solutions including LED lighting, solar photovoltaic systems, EV charging stations, HVAC upgrades, and energy audits. The company works with commercial, industrial, and government clients to identify and implement energy-saving measures that reduce operating costs and support sustainability goals.“SAAZ 2026 reflects the extraordinary progress our clients are making in the pursuit of energy independence and sustainability,” said a Big Shine Worldwide spokesperson. “This forum is designed to give industry leaders the intelligence and the connections they need to accelerate their own journey toward zero.”---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Big Shine Worldwide & Big Shine EnergyFounded in 1989 in South Korea, Big Shine Worldwide, Inc. started as a semiconductor technology company, supplying products to major electronics brands like LG and Samsung. Over the years, the company expanded into clean energy — launching solar panel manufacturing in 1994 and LED lighting in 2007. Big Shine Energy, its energy management business segment, was created to bring these innovations directly to end-users through turnkey solutions including LED lighting, solar, EV charging, and HVAC upgrades. Together, they have helped hundreds of commercial, industrial, and government clients lower energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint. For more information, visit bigshineenergy.com and bigshineworldwide.com.

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