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Avelar-backed Legislation Creating Price Transparency for Hearing Care Costs Passes Both Chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Protecting consumers from unfair costs for hearing care, state Rep.  Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D-Romeoville, passed legislation that creates a regulatory framework  for hearing care organizations that operate in Illinois.  

“Many times, Illinoisans are faced with surprise costs for hearing aids after hearing care  organizations failed to disclose important information,” said Avelar. “This has cost hardworking  people extra dollars that they could be saving if they had all the information to make a decision.”  

Under the Avelar-backed Senate Bill 2838, hearing care organizations are prohibited from  setting prices for noncovered services or for items provided by insurance companies, and they  must be transparent about the benefits they provide. They will be required to communicate all the  benefits in their plan, such as specific items or services, in writing to current and potential  customers.  

Hearing care organizations must also explain the difference between a discounted hearing care  benefit plan, similar to a membership program used to reduce costs for hearing aid care, and a  funded insurance plan. A hearing care organization must also disclose if it’s owned by a hearing  aid manufacturer. These measures are being implemented to ensure that customers are aware of  the costs associated with their hearing care, so they will be able to make informed decisions.  

“This legislation is an important step toward greater transparency and accountability in hearing  care,” said Avelar. “By requiring hearing care organizations to clearly communicate the benefits  they offer and explain the difference between plans and insurance coverage, consumers can now  make informed decisions about their hearing health and better understand the costs associated  with their care.”  

The legislation received bipartisan support, and will head to the governor for final approval.

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Avelar-backed Legislation Creating Price Transparency for Hearing Care Costs Passes Both Chambers

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