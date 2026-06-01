Avelar-backed Legislation Creating Price Transparency for Hearing Care Costs Passes Both Chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Protecting consumers from unfair costs for hearing care, state Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D-Romeoville, passed legislation that creates a regulatory framework for hearing care organizations that operate in Illinois.

“Many times, Illinoisans are faced with surprise costs for hearing aids after hearing care organizations failed to disclose important information,” said Avelar. “This has cost hardworking people extra dollars that they could be saving if they had all the information to make a decision.”

Under the Avelar-backed Senate Bill 2838, hearing care organizations are prohibited from setting prices for noncovered services or for items provided by insurance companies, and they must be transparent about the benefits they provide. They will be required to communicate all the benefits in their plan, such as specific items or services, in writing to current and potential customers.

Hearing care organizations must also explain the difference between a discounted hearing care benefit plan, similar to a membership program used to reduce costs for hearing aid care, and a funded insurance plan. A hearing care organization must also disclose if it’s owned by a hearing aid manufacturer. These measures are being implemented to ensure that customers are aware of the costs associated with their hearing care, so they will be able to make informed decisions.

“This legislation is an important step toward greater transparency and accountability in hearing care,” said Avelar. “By requiring hearing care organizations to clearly communicate the benefits they offer and explain the difference between plans and insurance coverage, consumers can now make informed decisions about their hearing health and better understand the costs associated with their care.”

The legislation received bipartisan support, and will head to the governor for final approval.