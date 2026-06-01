Harper Wins Adoption of Resolutions Supporting Maternal Health Equity and Safer Communitie

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, won adoption of two resolutions in the House recognizing Black Maternal Health Week and Gun Violence Awareness Day, highlighting the need to address critical public health challenges impacting vulnerable communities across Illinois.

“Far too often, our most vulnerable communities bear the greatest burden of preventable tragedies,” Harper said. “Black mothers continue to face unacceptable disparities in maternal health, and too many families are living with the daily reality of gun violence. These resolutions shine a light on these inequities and reaffirm our commitment to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of every Illinois resident.”

House Resolution 237 declares April 11–17 as Black Maternal Health Week in Illinois. The resolution recognizes that Black women experience significantly higher rates of pregnancy-related deaths and health complications than other populations and calls for policies that address inequities in maternal health care. It supports efforts to improve health outcomes, ensure Black women have a voice in decisions affecting their care, and advance legislation that promotes safe, respectful, and equitable maternal health services for Black mothers and families.

House Resolution 409 declares June 6th as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Illinois. The resolution encourages residents to support community efforts to prevent gun violence, raise awareness about its devastating impact, and honor the lives of victims, survivors, and families affected by gun violence.

Together, these resolutions draw attention to systemic challenges that disproportionately impact underserved communities across Illinois. By recognizing Black Maternal Health Week and Gun Violence Awareness Day, public awareness, community engagement, and policies that address health disparities and violence prevention are at the forefront. The resolutions also highlight the importance of investing in equitable health care, community-based support systems, and public safety initiatives that improve outcomes for families and neighborhoods most affected by these issues.

“When a mother fears for her health during childbirth or a child fears violence in their neighborhood, we have a responsibility to act,” Harper said. “Building safer, healthier communities starts with listening to those most affected, investing in solutions that address long-standing inequities, and ensuring every family has the opportunity to live with security, dignity, and hope.”