Tourism in the spotlight as the Today show broadcasts live across the State

1 June 2026 Jane Howlett, Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events

Tasmania's tourism, hospitality and winter events will be in the national spotlight, with Channel 9’s Today show broadcasting live weather crosses from across the State this week.

Beginning Monday 1 June, the live coverage is part of Tourism Tasmania's Off Season campaign, shining a light on the operators, experiences and regions that make a winter holiday in Tasmania special.

Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events, Jane Howlett, said the partnership with the Today show was a significant opportunity to put Tasmania on the national stage.

“The Today show reaches millions of households every morning, and for five days in June they will be waking up to Tasmania’s winter scenery and stories of our operators and experiences,” Minister Howlett said.

“These live crosses will take viewers from Hobart's waterfront to Cygnet, Bicheno, Launceston and Cradle Mountain, speaking to operators and showcasing the breadth of what Tasmania has to offer.”

Tourism Tasmania CEO, Sarah Kingston Clark, said the Today show partnership is a fantastic opportunity to highlight Tasmania during the winter time.

“Tasmania’s Off Season has more than 500 experiences on offer this winter, and there’s no better way to show Australians what that looks like than live, on national television,” Ms Kingston Clark said.

“The Today show live crosses will give Australians an authentic taste of Tasmania’s Off Season, which helps drive bookings to our state during our cooler months.”

Locals are invited to brave the morning cold and attend the live crosses with host Tim Davies, starting from 6am, for their chance to appear on national TV.

The Today show will broadcast live from the following locations: