Tasmanian organisations join forces to strengthen child safety

1 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Organisations across the State can help keep children safe through the new Tell Someone Network.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the new statewide network was part of the Tasmanian Government’s ongoing work to prevent child sexual abuse, strengthen child safety and build safer communities for children and young people.

“The Tell Someone Network gives organisations practical ways to promote child safety, support children and young people to speak up, and help adults know how to respond,” Premier Rockliff said.

“The network builds on the Tell Someone initiative and supports organisations to create safer environments where children and young people feel heard, believed and supported.

“It will also help organisations strengthen everyday practices, encourage open conversations, and improve the community’s confidence to recognise and respond to signs of abuse and grooming.”

Premier Rockliff said lasting change required communities, organisations and government to work together.

“We want children and young people to know they will be listened to, believed and supported if something doesn’t feel right,” he said.

The Tell Someone Network is open to organisations of all sizes across Tasmania, including sporting clubs, schools, businesses, community groups and service organisations.

To learn more about the Tell Someone Network and to complete your application, visit the Tell Someone website.