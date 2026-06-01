Georgia recreational, commercial oyster season to close for summer

Brunswick, Ga.

Recreational and commercial oyster harvesting in Georgia will close at 6 a.m. June 1, 2026, and re-open for the year thirty minutes before sunrise on Thursday, October 1, 2026, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today.

This routine closure meets the requirements of Georgia’s Vibrio parahaemolyticus (Vp) control plan, which protects public health.

“This closure ensures that Georgia meets the requirements of the National Shellfish Sanitation Program to protect public health by implementing a Vp control plan,” explained Dominic Guadagnoli, shellfish and water quality program manager for the Coastal Resources Division of DNR. “We expect this closure to have little adverse impact on recreational and commercial oyster harvesters, since most individuals refrain from eating freshly harvested wild oysters during the summer months when the combination of spawning and warm water makes oysters less desirable as seafood.”

In 2025, a new vibrio control plan was created, and rules were promulgated to establish regulations for the harvest of maricultured oysters during the months when vibrio levels are elevated and oyster harvest is otherwise closed. The rule allows eligible master harvesters of subtidal oyster farms to petition the Department of Natural Resources for permission to harvest oysters during the closed season. The authorization to harvest oysters during the closed season will be limited only to maricultured oysters cultivated on subtidal oyster farms that meet rigorous handling and operation requirements.

Vp is naturally occurring bacteria found in filter-feeding shellfish. It occurs at higher concentrations during the months of the year when coastal water temperatures are warm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration most Vp illness cases due to consumption of raw oysters are unreported.

The onset of Vp illness generally occurs within three days and common symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramping, diarrhea, fever and chills. Thorough cooking of oysters and other shellfish will generally destroy all bacteria including Vp. The harvest of clams from approved shellfish harvesting areas will be permitted during the summer months.

“Unlike oysters, which are frequently consumed raw, clams are traditionally cooked with high heat -– a process that kills the Vp bacteria,” said Guadagnoli. For more information on the oyster harvest closure contact DNR's Coastal Resources Division at 912-264-7218.

About the Coastal Resources Division

The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Media Contact

Tyler Jones

Public Information Officer

Coastal Resources Division

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov

912-230-9709