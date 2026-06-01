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Lavender Con Book Festival Returns to Capitol Hill, Washington DC July 25th and July 26th, 2026

Join these and other authors at Lavender Con 2026

3rd Annual Book Festival showcases Authors and Stories of the LGBTQIA+ Community.

WASHINGTON,, DC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A much-needed respite from the outside world is needed. Lavender Con brings together LGBTQIA+ authors, makers, and readers for two days of bookish wonder.

Celebrate with us!

Lavender Con will host 60-70 authors from across the United States writing for middle-grade, young adult, and adult audiences in the fantasy, science fiction, horror, romance, and literary fiction genres. Authors will hold signing sessions and approximately twenty-five panels on timely topics of genre, queer experience, and writing.

Lavender Con will also host a marketplace of queer artisan makers, small independent presses, and community organizations.
Find more information and join us for a community gathering. Buy tickets at LavenderCon.com
Hosted by littledistrictbooks.com, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

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Kathleen Kern
Little District Books
+1 202-629-2975
email us here
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Lavender Con Book Festival Returns to Capitol Hill, Washington DC July 25th and July 26th, 2026

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