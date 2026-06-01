Example Granny Flat 1 Bed 1 Bath Floorplan

Dixon Homes has launched 49 fixed-price granny flat designs starting from $130,900, to meet surging demand for secondary dwellings and multi-generational living

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD)

Our customers are using granny flats for elderly parents, for adult children priced out of the rental market, for home offices, and as long-term investment properties.” — Dixon Homes Team

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dixon Homes Expands Granny Flat Range to 49 Fixed-Price Designs as Australian Demand Surges — 65 Years of Building, Home to More Than 80,000 Australians, 100+ Industry Awards Dixon Homes, one of Australia's longest-established home builders , has expanded its granny flat range to 49 fixed-price designs for South East Queensland and New South Wales, with pricing starting from $130,900. The move responds to record search interest in "granny flats" across Google Australia and to new CoreLogic and Archistar data showing more than 650,000 properties across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are suitable for a secondary dwelling.Built and backed by ASX-listed Tamawood Limited, Dixon Homes is offering the range under its long-standing Best Price Guarantee and Immediate Fixed-Price Contract, providing certainty for homeowners adding a second dwelling for ageing parents, adult children, rental income or multi-generational living.Why Granny Flats, Why NowAustralia's housing supply gap continues to widen. According to the Housing Industry Association, granny flat approvals in NSW alone are tracking at roughly 4,300 per year, and the federal government remains tens of thousands of homes behind its 1.2 million national housing target. CoreLogic estimates that adding a two-bedroom, one-bathroom secondary dwelling to an existing home can increase property value by approximately 32% — around $160,000 on a $500,000 home.Brisbane City Council's streamlined approval pathway for secondary dwellings up to 80 m², together with easing tenancy rules in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, has turned the backyard granny flat into one of the fastest, lowest-friction ways for Australian families to add housing supply and rental income."Granny flats are no longer an afterthought in the backyard — they are a serious housing solution," said a Dixon Homes spokesperson. "Our customers are using granny flats for elderly parents, for adult children priced out of the rental market, for home offices, and as long-term investment properties. With 49 designs, a fixed price, and the buying power of a 65-year-old national builder behind every build, we make that decision simple."About the Dixon Homes Granny Flat Range49 granny flat designs available across South East Queensland and New South WalesFrom $130,900 for a compact one-bedroom designTwo-bedroom designs typically $163,800 – $195,100, up to around $225,000 for a two-bedroom design with garageFixed-price contract issued upfront — no surprises5 kW solar power system, heat pump hot water and steel framing included as standard50-year limited structural warrantyEnergy-efficient inclusions designed to reduce ongoing living costsBacked by 24/7 project tracking via Dixon's C3S customer portalFloor plans range from compact studios suitable for narrow lots and complying-development sites in NSW (within the 60 m² SEPP Housing limit) through to larger dual-living and secondary-dwelling configurations permitted under Queensland's 80 m² pathway.Featured DesignsGR2228 — 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 26.6 m² — from $130,900Dixon Homes' most compact and affordable granny flat design — ideal for ageing parents, a backyard studio, a home office or a short-stay rental on narrow or constrained lots. View GR2228 design details. GR2272 — 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 60 m² — from $163,800A self-contained two-bedroom secondary dwelling built right to the NSW SEPP Housing 60 m² internal-area limit — Dixon Homes' most popular granny flat configuration for multi-generational living and long-term rental investment. View GR2272 design details. Both designs are also available at VALUE+ and RESORT inclusion tiers for buyers seeking upgraded finishes.A 65-Year Australian Building StoryDixon Homes was founded in 1959 in South East Queensland and has since become one of Australia's most recognised volume builders. Key milestones include:1959 — Dixon Homes founded in South East Queensland1997 — First franchise established in Cairns, Queensland2000 — Parent company Tamawood Limited listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)2001 — Tamawood Limited acquires Dixon Homes2019 — Master Builders Queensland Women in Construction Award2026 — Granny flat range expanded to 49 fixed-price designsAcross more than six decades, Dixon Homes has delivered homes to more than 80,000 Australians, accumulated over 100 industry awards, and built a reputation as a debt-free, ASX-backed builder offering more than 1,500 home designs.How Much Does a Granny Flat Cost in Australia?With Dixon Homes, granny flat prices in South East Queensland start from $130,900 for the one-bedroom GR2228 and reach approximately $300,000 for a larger two-bedroom design with garage. The most popular configuration — a two-bedroom granny flat such as the 60 m² GR2272 — typically falls between $163,800 and $195,100, all under a fixed-price contract.Pricing varies by site conditions, council requirements and inclusions. Customers in NSW should account for State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021 rules, including the 60 m² internal floor area limit and minimum 450 m² lot size for complying development pathways.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: Does Dixon Homes build granny flats?A: Yes. Dixon Homes offers 49 granny flat designs across South East Queensland and New South Wales, starting from $130,900, with a fixed-price contract and a Best Price Guarantee.Q: Where does Dixon Homes build granny flats?A: Dixon Homes builds granny flats across Queensland (including Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Cairns and regional QLD) and New South Wales, subject to local council and state planning rules.Q: Can I rent out a granny flat in Queensland?A: Yes. Queensland permits secondary dwellings to be rented to non-family members, and Brisbane City Council allows secondary dwellings up to 80 m² under a streamlined approval pathway. Rules vary by council and state.QBCC Licence: 1070484About Dixon HomesDixon Homes is an Australian home builder admired since 1959, with homes delivered to more than 80,000 Australians, 100+ industry awards, 1,500+ home designs and a 50-year limited structural warranty. Owned by ASX-listed Tamawood Limited, Dixon Homes operates as a debt-free builder offering a Best Price Guarantee and fixed-price contracts across Queensland and New South Wales. Categories include first homes, family homes, duplexes, dual occupancy, multi-generational living and granny flats.

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