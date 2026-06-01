The Least Glamorous Part of the Office Just Became Award-Winning Workplace Technology

Yellowbox wins Clerkenwell Design Week award

Yellowbox Smart Locker System wins the Best Workplace Technology category at the Clerkenwell Design Week Awards 2026.

Smart lockers solve a very practical workplace problem in a more flexible way. Recognition from the Clerkenwell Design Week Awards shows that storage is no longer just a back-of-house amenity.” — HoJun Tang, Founder at Yellowbox

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowbox Smart Locker System wins the Best Workplace Technology category at the Clerkenwell Design Week Awards 2026, recognising smart storage as part of the infrastructure shaping modern workplaces.

Yellowbox has won the Technology (Hardware / Power and IT Solutions) category at the Clerkenwell Design Week Awards 2026 for its smart locker system, recognising the role of smart storage in modern flexible workplaces.

Office storage is rarely the headline act in workplace design. But as offices shift toward hybrid work, hot desking and shared spaces, the simple question of where people securely store their belongings has become a more complex operational challenge.

The Clerkenwell Design Week Awards recognise design-led products across furniture, materials, acoustics, sustainability, inclusivity and technology. Yellowbox’s win places smart lockers in a broader workplace design conversation, highlighting the practical infrastructure that supports how people arrive, move through and use the office throughout the day.

For years, offices were built around fixed routines. Employees came in each day, sat at the same desk and kept their belongings close by. Storage was simple because the workplace itself was predictable.

Hybrid work and shared desking have changed that. Employees now move between home, office, shared desks and collaboration spaces, often without a fixed place to keep their belongings. They may not sit in the same place twice in a week, and they may only need storage for a day, a visit or a project.

For workplace, facilities and real estate teams, this creates a new management challenge. Traditional lockers can sit unused when assigned employees are away, while others struggle to find secure storage on the days they come in. Manual processes such as assigning lockers, tracking usage, managing keys and updating spreadsheets can quickly become difficult to maintain as teams, schedules and spaces change.

Yellowbox is designed for this new pattern of work. The system combines connected locker hardware with software that allows employees to access secure storage through existing building access cards, app-based access or touchscreen controls. Workplace teams can manage lockers centrally, rather than handling every assignment manually.

Yellowbox works with organisations globally, with a strong presence across Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Its locker system supports secure workplace storage for enterprise and Fortune 500 companies adapting their offices for more flexible ways of working.

“The office has changed, but people still arrive with bags, laptops, coats and documents,” said HoJun Tang, founder of Yellowbox. “Smart lockers solve a very practical workplace problem in a more flexible way. Recognition from the Clerkenwell Design Week Awards shows that storage is no longer just a back-of-house amenity — it is part of the technology layer that helps modern workplaces function.”

For employees, Yellowbox makes it easier to find and access secure storage without needing a physical key or code. For workplace teams, it provides a more flexible way to manage lockers as people, teams and schedules change.

Yellowbox’s CDW Awards win gives fresh recognition to a category that has often been overlooked. Smart lockers are no longer just a place to store belongings. They are becoming part of the infrastructure that helps modern workplaces run.

Yellowbox is the leading smart locker system for modern workplaces. Its locker system helps organisations provide secure, self-service storage through existing building access cards, app-based access and touchscreen controls, making lockers easier for employees to use and simpler for workplace teams to manage.

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