Two Army Veterans Launch Nashville's First Professional Mural Photo Tour

Bride Mural Photo in Nashville Bridesmaids on Printers Alley Nashville Adventures x JHR Photography

Nashville Adventures and JHR Photography partner to deliver Music City’s only private, professionally photographed mural tour experience.

We are not in the tour business. We are in the memory business, and a great photograph is one of the best memories you can keep.” — Paul Whitten, Founder of Nashville Adventures

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville Adventures, Nashville's only veteran owned and operated tour operator, today announced a partnership with JHR Photography, the veteran owned studio founded by former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret Jayson Rivas. Together, the two companies have launched the Nashville Mural Photo Tour, a private, professional photography experience that delivers high resolution, professionally edited images at the city's most iconic murals and hidden photo spots.

The partnership brings together two veteran entrepreneurs with a shared military history. Nashville Adventures founder Paul Whitten and JHR Photography founder Jayson Rivas both served in the United States Army and deployed to the same combat zones. Both now operate veteran owned businesses as part of Nashville's growing entrepreneurial community. Rivas also serves as a Nashville Ambassador for Bunker Labs, the national nonprofit that supports veteran and military spouse founders.

"Nashville's tourism market is world class, but there was no professional photography experience built specifically for it. Jayson is one of the best photographers in this city and someone I trust completely. We both served, we came home, and we both chose Nashville to build something. Partnering with him means a lot to me. This tour is the best version of what a Nashville photo experience can be, and I could not be more proud of what we have built together." -Paul Whitten, Founder, Nashville Adventures

The Nashville Mural Photo Tour fills a real gap in Nashville's visitor market. Unlike group photo walks that leave guests with phone quality images, the experience is completely private and led exclusively by Jayson Rivas using professional equipment. Each session includes expert posing and direction, visits to the city's best murals and hidden photo spots, and a professionally edited, high resolution digital gallery delivered after the session. Tours run 60 to 90 minutes and are available for bachelorette parties, girls trips, birthday celebrations, engagements, couples, content creators, and friends and family groups.

"The best photos happen when you aren't thinking about the camera at all. Nashville has incredible places to explore and to create something far beyond snapshots. Our job is to help guests relax, have fun, and look their best, then deliver the photos that prove it. This partnership with Nashville Adventures gives us the right platform to do exactly that in a city that deserves nothing less." -Jayson Rivas, Founder, JHR Photography

Nashville Adventures has been recognized by USA Today, CNN, and The Tennessean as a leading provider of Nashville visitor experiences. The company operates as the city's only veteran owned and operated tour operator, offering walking tours, specialty experiences, and private adventures across Music City. JHR Photography has served Nashville's corporate, event, and personal branding photography markets since 2017 and has earned recognition from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Nashville Mural Photo Tour is available for booking now at nashvilleadventures.com/nashville-mural-photo-tour.

About Nashville Adventures

Nashville Adventures is Nashville's only veteran owned and operated tour operator. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Paul Whitten, the company delivers walking tours, specialty experiences, and private adventures across Music City. Nashville Adventures has been recognized by USA Today, CNN, and The Tennessean. For more information, visit www.nashvilleadventures.com or call (615) 882-1151.

About JHR Photography

JHR Photography is a Nashville based, veteran owned photography studio founded in 2017 by former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret Jayson Rivas. The studio specializes in corporate event photography, headshots, personal branding, and experiential photography. Jayson Rivas serves as a Nashville Ambassador for Bunker Labs. For more information, visit jhr-photography.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.