City Beat News Honors Businesses With 12th Straight Spectrum Award for Excellent Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three businesses were recently recognized by City Beat News for Outstanding Customer Service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the Midwest to the West Coast, three businesses earned their 12th City Beat News Spectrum Award for their continuing efforts in customer service.K.A.M. Alliance, Inc. in Chicago is celebrating 20 years of serving patients and their families. The certified behavioral health clinic and licensed substance abuse treatment facility offers effective outpatient, individualized care. Among the services it provides are psychiatric evaluations and assessments; substance abuse assessments, treatment and DUI education and evaluations; medication management; and group, individual and family therapy. The team at K.A.M. Alliance is dedicated to helping its patients, promising to be there every step of their journey as they heal, grow and move forward. By providing a neutral, safe space for patients and families, the clinic provides the best possible experience. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/KAM-ALLIANCE-INC-CHICAGO-IL Casa de Bandini in Carlsbad, California, is the essence of Mexican culture, featuring authentic Mexican food, fabulous mariachi entertainment, hot-off-the-grill homemade tortillas and giant margaritas in an environment depicting Colonial Mexico. Beyond its signature specialties, the restaurant offers an array of traditional Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos and enchiladas, all crafted from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Casa de Bandini is dedicated to using only the freshest ingredients and time-honored cooking methods so that every dish is a true representation of the vibrant spirit and taste of Mexico. They also promise a dining experience that is as festive as it is delicious. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Casa-de-Bandini-Carlsbad-CA Hammer Real Estate in San Diego is a division of Hammer Property Services, LLC, managed by Janet Hammer, a licensed realtor. Janet has been involved in property management since 1985 and manages single-family homes, small multi-family properties, commercial properties and small condominium associations in the community. They offer full-service and limited-service property management. As her business has grown, Janet has made it her goal to be the property management company that owners, residents and homeowners’ associations can rely on for fair and honest service. For more information, visit the Hammer Real Estate Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Hammer-Real-Estate-San-Diego-CA In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

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