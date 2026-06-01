Zacosta Bookkeeping Now Accepting New Clients for Bookkeeping and Advisory Services in Orlando, Florida

Zacosta Bookkeeping is now accepting Orlando small business clients for bookkeeping, sales tax filing, payroll setup, and advisory support led by founder Johanna Zayas.

Bilingual firm founded by hospitality finance veteran offers flat-rate monthly bookkeeping and financial strategy for small businesses across Central Florida.

We quote a flat monthly rate, the client knows what to expect, and we get to work. No hourly billing, no surprises at the end of the month.” — Johanna Zayas

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zacosta Bookkeeping , an Orlando-based firm specializing in bookkeeping and advisory services in Orlando, Florida, is now accepting new small business clients for monthly engagements beginning immediately.Founded by Johanna Zayas, the firm provides monthly bookkeeping, catch-up bookkeeping, sales tax filing, accounts payable and receivable management, payroll setup, QuickBooks Online configuration, budgeting, cash flow forecasting, and fractional CFO support. Services are offered at flat monthly rates starting at $199, with no long-term contracts required. All services are available in both English and Spanish.The firm is headquartered at 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Suite 400, Orlando, Florida 32827, and serves businesses across Orlando, Orange County, and the broader Central Florida region.Small business owners in Central Florida increasingly face challenges managing financial operations while running day-to-day activities. A growing number of businesses with fewer than 50 employees are turning to outsourced bookkeeping providers rather than hiring in-house accounting staff, citing cost predictability and access to specialized expertise as primary factors. For many owners, the decision to outsource comes after falling behind on reconciliations, receiving a notice from a taxing authority, or being unable to produce financial statements when a lender or landlord requests them."Most of the business owners I work with didn't start their company because they love accounting," said Johanna Zayas, Founder of Zacosta Bookkeeping. "They started because they're great at what they do. My job is to make sure the financial side doesn't hold them back. That means getting the books right, but also making sure they understand what the numbers mean so they can make better decisions."Zayas brings more than 13 years of accounting experience to the practice, including 17 years in hospitality and food and beverage finance across hotel and resort properties in Florida, the Caribbean, and Puerto Rico. She managed full-cycle accounting and financial reporting for operations ranging from single properties generating more than $4 million annually to multi-property resort portfolios, including the largest Marriott hotel in the world. Her background encompasses month-end and year-end close procedures, journal entries, balance sheet analysis, variance reporting, reconciliations, audit readiness, internal controls, and GAAP compliance.She holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration with an accounting major, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and is a certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Originally from Puerto Rico, she is fluent in both English and Spanish.That corporate finance background distinguishes Zacosta Bookkeeping from many Orlando bookkeepers who enter the field through tax preparation or general bookkeeping training. Zayas supervised teams of accountants across multiple locations and led financial analysis for multi-million dollar renovation projects and insurance claims for storm-damaged properties, coordinating with auditors, legal counsel, and risk management teams to ensure accurate documentation and recovery. That level of rigor is now applied to small and mid-sized business clients who would not typically have access to controller-level financial oversight. For businesses seeking an Orlando controller without the cost of a full-time hire, the firm's fractional CFO and advisory engagements fill that gap.The firm works with a range of industries, including restaurants, skilled trades, medical practices, real estate investors, franchise owners, salons, cleaning companies, and retail operations. Industry-specific financial challenges are a particular focus. Restaurant clients, for example, frequently need detailed tracking of food and labor cost percentages, while contractors require job-level profitability reporting. Real estate investors benefit from property-level financial statements that separate income and expenses across multiple holdings.New clients begin with a consultation during which Zayas reviews the current state of the business's finances, identifies immediate needs, and provides a flat-rate quote. If the books are behind, catch-up work is scoped as a one-time project before transitioning into monthly service. For businesses that are current, monthly bookkeeping typically begins within one week.Monthly engagements include bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, financial report preparation, and ongoing support. Year-end tax packages are prepared so that the client's CPA receives a complete and organized set of books. The firm does not file income taxes but handles sales tax filings and 1099 preparation.Zacosta Bookkeeping also places emphasis on financial education as part of its standard service. Rather than creating long-term dependency, the firm's approach involves teaching business owners how to read their financial statements, develop consistent habits around their numbers, and use their data to make informed operational decisions. This educational component reflects the firm's founding mission of helping owners build positive financial practices that endure beyond any single engagement.Business owners interested in scheduling a consultation can contact Zacosta Bookkeeping through the firm's website or by phone. The firm responds to all inquiries within one business day.

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