Bishop Leroy Guillory Inspires Voters at Last Debate Before Primary with Message of Unity, Change, and Accountability

THE HONORABLE BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY

Bishop Leroy Guillory Inspires Voters in Compton Just Days Before The Election

I came to support Omar's son, but the Bishop has a plan and an initiative. He's going to lower my property taxes, which are far too high. He's got my vote” — Mrs. Jean Wilson, COMPTON HOME OWNER/VOTER

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Leroy Guillory took the stage at the final debate before the primary election, captivating the audience with his powerful message of unity, change, and accountability. The crowd erupted with cheers and excitement, even for a candidate they had not initially come to support. By the end of the day, many had pledged their vote to the Bishop, despite originally intending to support other candidates.One of those individuals was Mrs. Jean Wilson, who had initially come to the candidates 'Meet & Greet to support Omar's son. However, after hearing Bishop Guillory speak, she was swayed by his hard work toward lowering property taxes. "I came to support Omar's son, but the Bishop has a plan and an initiative. He's going to lower my property taxes, which are far too high. He's got my vote," Mrs. Wilson stated.Bishop Guillory, a respected Ombudsman General, national leader and advocate for social justice, delivered a passionate speech that resonated with the audience. He emphasized the importance of community unity, regardless of political affiliations, to create real and lasting change. He also stressed the need for accountability in government and promised to be a transparent and responsible leader if elected.The energy in the parking lot was palpable as Bishop Guillory spoke, with many audience members nodding in agreement and cheering in support. His message of unity and change struck a chord with voters tired of the divisive and polarizing political climate. Many were inspired by his vision for a better future and his commitment to bringing people together to achieve it.As the primary election approaches, Bishop Guillory's message continues to resonate with voters across the state. His unwavering dedication to creating a more united and accountable government has gained him a strong following and support from both sides of the political spectrum. With the momentum from the last debate, Bishop Guillory is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming election and bring about the change that voters are looking for.The city of Compton was filled with excitement and hope as Bishop Leroy Guillory of 'TEAM COMPTON' took the stage to announce his candidacy for Mayor. The crowd erupted in cheers as Bishop Guillory stepped forward to address the people of Compton. With a strong message of unity and change, Bishop Guillory expressed gratitude for the community's support and his determination to represent the people of Compton.In his speech, Bishop Guillory stated, "It has been my pleasure to run for mayor representing the men and women who were born and raised in this city of Compton. I am elated to have the support from the elders to the young people, all looking for a change. Our campaign 'TEAM COMPTON' has been about the people." This statement resonated with the crowd, who have been longing for a leader who truly understands and represents their community.Bishop Guillory's campaign has focused on bringing positive change to the city of Compton. With a strong emphasis on community involvement and empowerment, he has gained the support of people from all walks of life. From the elders who have seen the city evolve over the years to the young people who are the future of Compton, Bishop Guillory has united the community under one common goal: to make Compton a better place for everyone.Bishop Guillory is determined to work closely with the community to address the issues that have plagued the city of Compton for 57 years. He believes that by working together, they can bring about real change and create a brighter future for Compton. The support and cheers from the crowd at the announcement/question "If you want to be Your Mayor than please know that I want to be Your Mayor," only solidify his determination to fulfill his promises and make a positive impact on the city.With the unity of 'Team Compton' and the leadership of Bishop Leroy Guillory, the city of Compton is ready to embark on a new journey towards progress and prosperity. The people of Compton can rest assured that their voices have been heard and their new mayor if elected is dedicated to representing their best interests. Together, they will build a stronger and better Compton for generations to come.For more information on Bishop Leroy Guillory and his campaign, please visit his website at www.BISHOPLJGUILLORY.COM or follow him on social media. Let's come together and make a difference in our community by voting for BISHOP LEROY GUILLLORY on Tuesday's primary election.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.