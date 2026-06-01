Brendan Gregg, Sarah Anderson and Tim Simon claim 2026 San José Half Marathon Titles; Gregg Sets New Event Course Record

Runners enjoying the 2026 San Jose Half Marathon on May 31, 2026

Spectacular San José morning welcomes thousands to Santana Row; event benefits Special Olympics Northern California

From the energy at Santana Row to the Mariachi Mile, this is exactly what we set out to build when we reimagined this event in 2024, a true hometown celebration that belongs to everyone in San José.” — J.T. Service, Managing Partner

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brendan Gregg of West Sacramento and Sarah Anderson of Folsom won the Men’s and Women’s titles at the 2026 San José Half Marathon, with Gregg setting a new event course record of 1:04:38, and Anderson crossing the line in 1:15:39. Tim Simon of San José claimed the Non-Binary+ title in a chip time of 1:56:04. The 14th edition of the event, produced by Bay Area event company Run Local, drew over 5,200 participants across the Half Marathon (13.1 miles), 8K (5 miles), Speed City Mile and Game On, San José Kids Run.In the 8K, Nicholas Sciole of Valencia took the Men’s title in 25:50, Anh Bui of San Rafael won the Women’s race in 29:51, and Lumi Seibt of San José claimed the Non-Binary+ title in a chip time of 1:02:49.Participants started at Santana Row on a spectacular San José morning, with the field led out by local low rider group Boulevard Bombs after a moment of silence to honor Billy Jimenez, long time Boulevard Bombs member and supporter of Run Local’s San Jose Half. The course wound through iconic San José landmarks, including the Municipal Rose Garden (deemed America’s Best Rose Garden), the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, the Historic Alameda District, the SAP Center & Downtown San José. Runners experienced the vibrant Mariachi Mile in the final stretch, celebrating San José’s rich Mexican heritage and Chicano culture.Half Marathon runners also took on two new course experiences in 2026. At Mile 9.5, the Speed City Zone turned the historic Alameda into a personal racetrack, with timing mats clocking each runner’s flat-out quarter mile. Half Marathon winner, Gregg, topped the Men’s charts with a 49.35 while women’s Half Marathon runner-up Khia Kurtenbach of San sprinted to a 58.01.At Mile 8.5, runners 21 and over also had the option to peel off the course into the San Pedro Square Fun Route Detour through Dr. Funk and O’Flaherty’s, where the first 200 enjoyed a Tropical Second Wind Jell-O shot and $4.08 beers, a nod to the 408-area code.Back at Santana Row, runners and walkers were welcomed by a Finish Line Festival, with early hours at many restaurants and additional retail experiences across the property. All participants received a unique Finisher’s Medal and a 100% fair trade cotton Event Shirt by Known Supply.“What an incredible morning to celebrate San José and every runner, walker, volunteer and family who took part this weekend. From the energy at Santana Row to the Mariachi Mile to the kids who lined up for the very first time on Saturday, this is exactly what we set out to build when we reimagined this event in 2024, a true hometown celebration that belongs to everyone in San José. Thank you to Santana Row, Special Olympics Northern California, Game On, San José, the City of San José and all of our partners who help bring this event to life.”— J.T. Service, Managing Partner, Run Local VenturesFestivities began on Monday, May 25 with San José Run Week, a celebration of the city’s run clubs and community. Each evening leading into race weekend, a different local crew hosted a community run open to all paces and abilities, culminating to Saturday morning’s San José Shakeout Run led by Too Legit Fitness, the Half Marathon Pace Team, at Santana Row.On Saturday, May 30, Santana Row turned into a track. At 9:00 a.m., the Speed City Mile featured a winner-take-all heat of top prep athletes from across the area, with Kenzie Culbertson of Aptos (5:14) and Matthew Gray of Sunnyvale (4:34) each taking home $500 in prize money.At 10:00 a.m., the Game On, San José Kids Run brought a record 500+ youth participants who participated for free thanks to Game On, San José, the citywide youth sports and community engagement initiative of the San José Sports Authority and San José 26.

Fun Route, Mariachi Mile, Post Race Party Santana Row – This is the San Jose Half Marathon

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