YULIMADE Showcases Aroma Jewelry at Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Event

YULIMADE founder Yuli works with a model during a private presentation at the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce.

Los Angeles-based designer and aromatherapist Yuli presents a new approach to jewelry through scent, stone, and ritual.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YULIMADE, a Los Angeles-based jewelry and wellness brand founded by designer and certified aromatherapist Yuli Guo, recently presented its signature Aroma Jewelry collection at a private event hosted by the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce.The event brought together designers, entrepreneurs, artists, and members of the Southern California community for an afternoon focused on creativity, craftsmanship, and personal expression.YULIMADE’s Aroma Jewelry combines natural gemstones, handcrafted aroma beads, and botanical scent blends to create a wearable experience that extends beyond traditional jewelry. Each piece is designed to engage not only sight, but also memory, emotion, and scent.Drawing on more than a decade of experience in aromatherapy and design, founder Yuli developed the concept as a way to explore the connection between fragrance, ritual, and everyday adornment.“Fragrance has the ability to bring us back to a moment instantly,” said Guo. “I wanted to create jewelry that could carry that feeling with us throughout the day.”During the event, guests were invited to experience the collection through jewelry styling, scent discovery, and personal conversations with the founder. Many attendees encountered the concept of Aroma Jewelry for the first time, discovering a new way to experience jewelry through both scent and design.The Beverly Hills presentation marks an important milestone in YULIMADE’s ongoing relaunch in Los Angeles. The brand continues to expand its collection of handcrafted jewelry, botanical scent blends, and ritual-inspired experiences centered around its guiding philosophy:Scent · Stone · Spirit.Future collections will continue to explore the intersection of jewelry, fragrance, craftsmanship, and personal ritual.About YULIMADEYULIMADE is a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand founded by designer and certified aromatherapist Yuli. The brand creates handcrafted Aroma Jewelry that combines natural gemstones, handcrafted aroma beads, and botanical scent blends into wearable sensory experiences inspired by scent, stone, and ritual.Website: http://www.yulimade.com Instagram: @yulimadestudioMedia ContactYULIMADEmailto:hello@yulimade.com

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