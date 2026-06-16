PRESTIGE TV DRAMA SERIES ABOUT AMERICAN-FRENCH HEIRESS, PRINCESS & CULTURE 'INFLUENCER' SET FOR US-FRANCE CO-PRODUCTION

La Patronnesse, A Prestige Drama Series by Gail Vida Hamburg Gail Vida Hamburg, Creator & Executive Producer, La Patronnesse Winnaretta Singer Presented at British Court

La Patronnesse dramatizes the life of Winnaretta Singer, Princesse de Polignac, patron of a legion of artists, innovators, and intellectuals who shaped culture.

Winnaretta's patronage of artists, writers, scientists, and civic works highlights how one individual's vision and philanthropy can shape history and leave a deep imprint on culture and modernity.” — Gail Vida Hamburg, Creator & Executive Producer, La Patronnesse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rainworks Omnimedia in Southern California announces La Patronnesse , a new historical drama series inspired by the life of Winnaretta Singer, Princesse de Polignac, a luminary of Belle Époque--the storied gilded age in France between 1870s and 1914.Based on acquired exclusive adaptation rights to the biography of Winnaretta Singer, La Patronnesse dramatizes the life and legacy of a woman who left a profound impact on French and ultimately Western music, culture, philanthropy, and the arts; and earned the title, La Grande Mécène--The Great Patron in her adopted country of France.An American heiress to the Singer Sewing Machine fortune who became a French princess through marriage, Winnaretta Singer transformed her Paris salon into one of the most important cultural gathering places of Belle Époque. Through her patronage and philanthropy, she supported many of the era's emerging artists, writers, intellectuals, and innovators, including Ravel, Poulenc, Debussy, Stravinsky, Erik Satie, Marcel Proust, Colette, Marie Curie, and Picasso.Using her large fortune, Singer helped foster artistic experimentation and new forms of creative expression whose influence continues to resonate today."At a time when questions of cultural preservation, artistic patronage, philanthropy, and international exchange are deeply relevant, Winnaretta Singer is a powerful example of how individual vision, philanthropy, and support for the arts can leave a lasting imprint on cultural life and shape history," said Gail Vida Hamburg , creator, writer, and executive producer of the series. "Without her patronage, many great works of music and art would not have come to fruition. She bankrolled the impoverished artists and innovators of that era who are now part of the pantheon of creatives," Hamburg said.La Patronnesse is a trans-Atlantic, French-American production, set entirely in Paris and France, co-created in dialogue and collaboration with French cultural and industry stakeholders, and French television creatives.ABOUT LA PATRONNESSELa Patronnesse is a French-American historical drama series, created, written, and executive produced by Gail Vida Hamburg. It is inspired by the life of Winnaretta Singer, Princesse de Polignac, one of the most influential arts patrons of the Belle Époque. Based on acquired exclusive adaptation rights to her biography, the series explores the life, influence, philanthropy, and cultural legacy of a woman whose support of artists, composers, writers, scientists, and intellectuals helped transform French cultural life at the dawn of the twentieth century, and ultimately Western culture.ABOUT RAINWORKS OMNIMEDIA Rainworks Omnimedia is a Los Angeles-based multimedia production company founded by novelist, journalist, and screenwriter Gail Vida Hamburg. The company develops socially engaged film, television, publishing, and cultural storytelling projects for domestic and international audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.