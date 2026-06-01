Central Ohio's All Disabilities Festival Celebrates 12 Years of Inclusion and Community

Boundless team members engage festival attendees during the All Disabilities Festival's Christmas in July celebration at Dorrian Green Park in Downtown Columbus. Thousands of families, community organizations, and supporters gather at Dorrian Green Park during the annual All Disabilities Festival in Downtown Columbus. A festival volunteer poses with popular holiday-themed characters during the Christmas in July celebration at the All Disabilities Festival.

Free family-friendly festival on July 12 at Dorrian Green Park featuring Blue Spectrum Band, resources, entertainment, and community partners.

Free July 12 festival at Dorrian Green Park features Blue Spectrum Band, Pauletta Passion, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a 1,500-toy giveaway, princess performances, and community resources for all abilities.” — Nicole Carter

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Ohio's 12th Annual All Disabilities Festival Celebrates 12 Years of Inclusion, Community, and Unlimited PossibilitiesUnlimited Possibilities for All Disabilities (UPFAD) proudly announces the 12th Annual All Disabilities Festival, taking place Sunday, July 12, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Dorrian Green Park on the lawn of COSI in Downtown Columbus.This free community event brings together individuals with disabilities, families, caregivers, seniors, veterans, service providers, community leaders, and supporters from throughout Central Ohio for an afternoon of entertainment, resources, fellowship, and celebration.Founded by Nicole Carter, the All Disabilities Festival was created in honor of her son and the countless families navigating the disability journey. What began as a vision to create a welcoming and inclusive space has grown into one of Ohio's premier disability-focused community celebrations, connecting thousands of families with resources, opportunities, and meaningful community connections.This year's festival theme is "Christmas in July," bringing holiday joy, festive entertainment, family activities, and community resources to the heart of Downtown Columbus.Presenting Sponsor: Legacy First Funeral Services.Representing Legacy First is Debbie Bates-Ricks, affectionately known as "Mama Debbie," who serves as the Legacy Experience Coordinator. With decades of experience serving families, Mama Debbie brings compassion, creativity, grace, and a commitment to excellence that reflects the spirit of the festival and its mission of serving others.Major Community PartnerThe festival is honored to welcome Paulette Passion & Paulette Princess & Superhero Parties as a Major Community Partner for 2026.Known throughout Central Ohio for creating magical experiences, Paulette Passion & Paulette Princess & Superhero Parties provide authentic princess and superhero characters that inspire imagination, joy, and unforgettable memories. Their partnership reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and creating meaningful experiences for children and families of all abilities.Entertainment HighlightsThis year's Christmas in July celebration will feature entertainment, music, and activities throughout the afternoon for attendees of all ages.Beginning at 1:30 PM, Paulette Passion & Paulette Princess & Superhero Parties will take over the Children's Area with a special Christmas-themed show featuring beloved princess characters singing Christmas carols, interactive performances, dancing, photo opportunities, and magical moments for children and families.With entertainment taking place in both the Children's Area and the Main Music Area throughout the afternoon, Dorrian Green Park will be filled with music, excitement, and holiday cheer from start to finish.Festival attendees will also enjoy performances on the Main Stage by the Columbus State Community College Gospel Vocal Ensemble beginning at 1:30 PM, along with community entertainment, family activities, and special guest appearances throughout the day.Returning Festival Favorites is Band Together Ohio, presented by the Autism Society of Ohio. This highly anticipated talent showcase will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the Main Music Area, featuring talented performers from across Ohio and celebrating the gifts, creativity, and abilities of individuals with disabilities.Also returning this year is the crowd-favorite Blue Spectrum Band, taking the Main Stage at 4:00 PM to help close out the festival with an energetic performance.At 3:30 PM, families are invited to the Christmas in July Area to welcome Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus as they arrive for one of the festival's most anticipated moments—the annual Christmas in July Toy Giveaway featuring the distribution of 1,500 toys to children and families.Participating Organizations and ResourcesFamilies will have opportunities to connect with valuable resources and services from organizations including:• Urban Aging Residents Coalition (UARC) - Sponsoring the Senior Pavilion. The Ohio State University College of Medicine | Biomedical Science Program• Adaptive Sports programs• Disability service providers• Educational organizations• Community advocacy groups• Health and wellness organizationsSponsors and Community SupportersThe festival is made possible through the generous support of:• Franklin County Board of Commissioners• Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities• Easterseals Ohio• Boundless• Ben Espy Adaptive Sports Complex• ADAMH Board of Franklin County• COSI• Columbus GospelFest• Rhema Christian Center• Ohio Department of Veterans Services• U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs• CareSource• Ohio Sickle Cell and Health Association (Fiscal Agent)• Columbus City Schools• Franklin County Office on Aging• Columbus Recreation and Parks Department• KidsLinked Media Group• Events By Tasha• Gene & Gwen Harshaw.JADAMS PhotographyA Celebration for EveryoneThe All Disabilities Festival is designed to bring people together, promote awareness, encourage inclusion, and celebrate the unlimited possibilities that exist within every individual. The event welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.Admission is FREE and open to the public.Quote"Creating opportunities for individuals of all abilities has been the heart of this festival for 12 years. We invite the entire community to come celebrate inclusion, connection, and unlimited possibilities." — Nicole "Lady Xtreme" Carter, Founder of Unlimited Possibilities for All Disabilities (UPFAD)

12th Annual All Disabilities Festival | Christmas in July at COSI | Columbus, Ohio

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