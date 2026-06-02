Alercell Appoints Paul A. Dreschnack, MD, Harvard Surgeon and Four-Time Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, to Advisory Board

Microsurgeon and stemcell therapeutics pioneer joins Alercell to inform clinical translation of the LENA Platform for pre-symptomatic detection of blood cancers

Alercell is doing something that shifts the frame for hematologic malignancy detection, detecting leukemia kinetically before clinical presentation changes which patients we have to treat, and how.” — Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alercell , Inc., a Montana-based clinical-stage epigenetic diagnostics company developing the LENA Platform for pre-symptomatic detection of hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Paul A. Dreschnack, MD, to its Advisory Board. Dr. Dreschnack is a nationally recognized plastic, hand, and microsurgeon, a widely published investigator in regenerative medicine and stem cell–based therapeutics, and a four-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee for his humanitarian surgical work in India.His appointment expands Alercell’s Advisory Board with deep expertise in surgical innovation, clinical translation of novel cell-based therapies, and the rigorous safety methodology that governs first-in-human investigational pilots—a discipline directly relevant to the company’s clinical roadmap for the LENA Platform and its forthcoming LENA-Rx therapeutic recommendation engine.“Dr. Dreschnack is exactly the caliber of physician-scientist Alercell was built to attract,” said Frederic Scheer , PhD, Founder, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer of Alercell. “His surgical record speaks for itself. What is rarer is the combination: a clinician who has published peer-reviewed pilot safety studies on regenerative therapeutics, who has been recognized at the highest levels of public service, and who understands the discipline required to move a novel platform from discovery into patients. That perspective will sharpen how we design the clinical translation of LENA across our Rocky Mountain expansion.”What Dr. Dreschnack Brings to AlercellDr. Dreschnack’s contributions to the Advisory Board span four domains directly aligned with Alercell’s strategic priorities:• Regenerative medicine and cell-based therapeutics. Author of multiple peer-reviewed pilot safety studies investigating extracellular vesicle and stem cell–based interventions, including a published BMC Neurology pilot study on extracellular vesicles in Bell’s palsy (2023) and follow-up case reports in regenerative medicine. This perspective directly informs the LENA-Rx therapeutic-recommendation framework.• Clinical-trial design and pilot safety methodology. Three decades of experience structuring investigational pilots in compliance with the analytical-validity, clinical-validity, and clinical-utility framework that governs novel diagnostics and therapeutics—directly applicable to Alercell’s LDT and FDA De Novo strategy under Montana SB 535.• Surgical and procedural insight for the precision oncology pathway. Fellowship-trained microsurgical perspective on tissue diagnostics, biopsy workflows, and the surgeon–pathology interface—relevant to how LENA Score outputs are integrated into hematologic oncology decision-making at the Alercell Precision Oncology Clinic.• Humanitarian and ethical stewardship. A 19-year leadership role with The India Project—one of the world’s largest pediatric surgical charities, which has delivered approximately 300,000 free corrective surgeries for congenital defects—reinforces Alercell’s commitment to equitable access as the LENA Platform scales.“Alercell is doing something that genuinely shifts the frame for hematologic malignancy detection,” said Dr. Dreschnack. “Detecting leukemia kinetically—before clinical presentation—changes which patients we ever have to treat, and how. I am joining this Advisory Board because the science is rigorous, the regulatory strategy is disciplined, and the team has the conviction to do this the right way.”About Paul A. Dreschnack, MDDr. Dreschnack is a New York–based plastic, hand, and microsurgeon in private practice in Manhattan. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine, with additional coursework completed at Yale University School of Medicine and the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed his general surgery training at Wyckoff Heights Hospital, his plastic surgery residency (Chief Resident) at SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn, and a Microsurgery and Hand Fellowship at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. In 2023, he completed a Master of Liberal Arts in History at Harvard University.His honors include the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged (2023)—one of the nation’s highest civic recognitions—four Nobel Peace Prize nominations by members of the U.S. Congress (1998–2001) and a Nobel Prize in Medicine nomination (2001) for his humanitarian work with The India Project, the Distinguished Surgeon Award from the Association of Operating Room Nurses (1999), the Young Leadership Council Role Model Award (2002), and an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Schiller International University (1999). He served as President of the Tampa Bay Society of Plastic Surgeons (1999–2000) and as an Editor for The American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery since 2006.Dr. Dreschnack has authored or co-authored peer-reviewed publications across plastic and reconstructive surgery, microsurgery, and regenerative medicine, with recent work appearing in BMC Neurology, the Medical Research Archives (European Society of Medicine), and Springer’s Image-Guided Aesthetic Treatments. He was a Keynote Speaker at the 6th World Congress and Expo on Cell and Stem Cell Research in 2022.About Alercell, Inc.Alercell, Inc. is a Montana-based clinical-stage epigenetic diagnostics company founded in June 2020 and headquartered in Bozeman. The company’s flagship technology, the LENA Platform™ (Leukemia Epigenetic Navigational Algorithm), is an AI-driven diagnostic system grounded in the company’s proprietary Kinetic Information Theory™ (KIT) framework, which models leukemogenesis as a thermodynamic trajectory across 48 methylation loci on the qMethyl-48 panel. The platform comprises LENA Code (methylation normalization), LENA Clock (epigenetic dating), LENA Score (composite risk output), and LENA-Rx (therapeutic recommendation). Analytical validation has been conducted across an analytic subcohort of 139,568 subjects drawn from a curated cohort of more than 199,000 electronic medical records.Alercell is pursuing a two-rail regulatory strategy under Montana SB 535: laboratory-developed test (LDT) deployment under CLIA enforcement discretion through a clinical partner, and an FDA De Novo pathway for LENA-Rx. The company is currently in active Series A fundraising.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Alercell’s research, clinical, and regulatory plans. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The LENA Platform is an investigational diagnostic system and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Alercell undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.