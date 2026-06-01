Autogeek Celebrates 25 Years and Announces Detail Fest at Petersen Automotive Museum, in Partnership with SONAX USA

About

Autogeek and SONAX USA are part of a shared family of automotive appearance brands serving enthusiasts, professional detailers, and commercial partners across the United States. Autogeek has been a trusted source for automotive detailing products, education, and community for 25 years. Through its eCommerce platform, Autogeek.net, the company serves both enthusiasts and professionals with a curated selection of premium brands, expert guidance, and industry-leading events that advance the art and science of car care. SONAX USA is the exclusive U.S. distributor of SONAX, one of the world’s leading automotive care brands. Manufactured in Germany and sold in more than 100 countries, SONAX is recognized for its engineering excellence, professional-grade performance, and innovation in surface care and protection technologies. SONAX USA supplies premium automotive appearance products to professional detailers, resellers, dealership groups, car wash operators, and enthusiasts nationwide. Together, Autogeek and SONAX USA support a unified mission of elevating automotive care through education, product innovation, and professional-grade standards.

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