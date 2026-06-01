Autogeek Celebrates 25 Years and Announces Detail Fest at Petersen Automotive Museum, in Partnership with SONAX USA
One-day event on June 20, 2026 with live demonstrations, hands-on education, and curated car show at iconic museum
Detail Fest is more than an event—it’s a place for learning, connection, and passion. Bringing it to the Petersen Museum with SONAX strengthens that mission and sets the stage for its next chapter.”WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autogeek, a leading authority in automotive detailing products and education, today announced plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with Detail Fest, a special one-day event taking place June 20, 2026 at the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. Presented in partnership with SONAX USA, the event will bring together automotive enthusiasts, professional detailers, industry leaders, and leading brands for a day dedicated to the art and science of vehicle care.
— Devra Callaghan, CMO, Autogeek
Originally launched in 2006, Detail Fest became a defining event in the automotive detailing industry, bringing together professionals, enthusiasts, and brands in a shared environment centered on education, product innovation, and craftsmanship. As Autogeek marks 25 years of serving the detailing community, Detail Fest 2026 represents the next evolution of that tradition, taking place at one of the world’s most celebrated automotive institutions.
SONAX USA, a long-standing leader in professional automotive care products and the Exclusive Car Care Provider to the Petersen Automotive Museum, joins Autogeek as a presenting partner for Detail Fest 2026, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing education and innovation within the detailing community.
“Detail Fest has always been about bringing the community together around a shared passion for automotive care,” said Rob McCrary, Managing Director, SONAX USA. “Partnering with Autogeek at the Petersen Automotive Museum allows us to elevate that experience and invest in the future of the detailing industry through education, access, and innovation.”
The 2026 event will also feature limited-edition merchandise showcasing Ivan, Autogeek’s long-standing mascot, created in response to continued enthusiasm and engagement from the brand’s passionate community.
Detail Fest 2026 will feature live product demonstrations, hands-on education sessions, brand showcases, and direct engagement with detailing professionals and industry innovators. The event is designed to provide attendees with practical learning experiences and access to emerging technologies and techniques in automotive care.
The event will also feature a curated car show hosted onsite at the Petersen Automotive Museum, showcasing standout vehicles from across the enthusiast and professional automotive community. Vehicle registration and participant coordination for the show will be managed directly through the Petersen Automotive Museum’s events page.
“Reaching 25 years is a significant milestone for Autogeek and the community we serve,” said Devra Callaghan, Chief Marketing Officer, Autogeek. “Detail Fest has always represented more than an event—it’s a gathering place for learning, connection, and passion. Bringing it to the Petersen Automotive Museum with SONAX USA strengthens that mission and sets the stage for its next chapter.”
Detail Fest has historically been recognized as a key gathering point for the detailing community. The 2026 event continues that tradition in a condensed, one-day format focused on education, connection, and hands-on product experience within a museum setting.
Event highlights include:
• Live demonstrations from leading detailing brands
• Hands-on product education and technique sessions
• Access to industry professionals and subject matter experts
• Curated enthusiast and specialty vehicle car show
• Programming hosted within the Petersen Automotive Museum environment
As Autogeek marks 25 years in business, Detail Fest 2026 represents both a milestone celebration and a renewed commitment to the automotive detailing community. For more information, visit https://www.detailfest.org.
Devra Callaghan
Vision Investments LLC
+1 317-965-6917
devra@autogeek.net
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