ProLegal Named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2026 in the Legal Industry Category

The ProLegal team at their Glendale, CA headquarters, named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2026 in the Legal Industry category. ProLegal corporate logo The ProLegal icon logo used across digital platforms

Recognition follows ProLegal's No. 18 ranking on Inc. Regionals: Pacific, marking a milestone year of growth and culture-driven expansion

Our people are the reason we have been able to redefine what legal support looks like for the next generation.” — Patrick Babaian, CEO of ProLegal

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProLegal , a premier legal support platform empowering law firms and plaintiffs through focused, high-performance solutions, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2026 in the Legal Industry category. The honor recognizes companies that have built exceptional, people-first cultures and demonstrated a deep commitment to their employees.The award caps a landmark year for ProLegal. The company recently earned the No. 18 spot on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list of the fastest-growing private companies, posting over 513% growth and emerging as one of the most dynamic disruptors in the legal industry. While that recognition celebrated ProLegal's revenue trajectory, Best Workplaces honors what fuels it: the team behind the growth."Being named one of the Best Workplaces in the legal industry means more to us than any growth metric," said Patrick Babaian, CEO of ProLegal. "Our people are the reason we have been able to redefine what legal support looks like for the next generation. This award belongs to every member of our team who shows up every day committed to excellence, to each other, and to the firms and clients we serve."Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes organizations that have created outstanding workplace environments through strong leadership, meaningful employee engagement, and a culture rooted in trust and shared purpose. Honorees are selected based on rigorous employee feedback and benchmarking, making the recognition a direct reflection of how a company's own people experience working there.For ProLegal, the timing is significant. As the company continues to expand its operations internationally, it is committed to carrying its culture across every one of its business locations. With planned expansion into Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, ProLegal sees its workplace culture not as something to leave behind in Glendale, but as a foundation to replicate and strengthen on a global scale."As we grow beyond our borders into Canada, the UK, and Australia, our culture travels with us," added Babaian. "We are not just expanding our footprint. We are exporting the values, the energy, and the commitment to people that earned us this recognition in the first place. Every new office will reflect the same standard our team built here at home."The dual recognition, fastest-growing in the Pacific and now Best Workplaces in the legal industry, positions ProLegal as a company that has proven growth and culture are not competing priorities, but mutually reinforcing ones. As ProLegal scales internationally, it does so with a clear conviction: that sustainable growth is built on the strength of the people who drive it.The complete Inc. Best Workplaces 2026 list, including company profiles, is available at inc.com/best-workplaces About ProLegalProLegal is a premier legal support platform dedicated to empowering law firms and plaintiffs through a focused, high-performance approach to legal solutions. A technology-driven platform serving law professionals and clients in the personal injury space, ProLegal is redefining how legal solutions are supported, delivered, and scaled. Headquartered in Glendale, California, ProLegal is expanding its operations internationally into Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

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