Skin Theory Aesthetics Launches in Mount Kisco: New Medical Spa Offers Botox, Fillers & Medical Weight Loss

Skin Theory Aesthetics Inside Wall

Premier aesthetic and wellness destination launches in Westchester County, offering Botox, dermal fillers, medical weight loss, and advanced skin treatments

MOUNT KISCO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin Theory Aesthetics is excited to announce the official opening of its new medical spa located at 37 Moore Ave, 2nd Floor, Mount Kisco, NY 10549. The practice officially opens its doors on Thursday, June 4, 2026, bringing comprehensive aesthetic and wellness services to the Westchester County community and surrounding areas, including Chappaqua, Bedford, Armonk, White Plains, Scarsdale, and beyond.Skin Theory Aesthetics specializes in a full range of medical aesthetic treatments and wellness services designed to help patients look and feel their best. The practice offers treatments including Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, microneedling, chemical peels, and lip flip procedures. Beyond traditional aesthetics, Skin Theory Aesthetics also provides advanced wellness services such as medical weight loss programs, hormone replacement therapy, PRP hair restoration, B12 and NAD+ injections, and personalized skin consultations."We're thrilled to bring Skin Theory Aesthetics to Mount Kisco and the greater Westchester area," the practice stated. "Our focus is on delivering high-quality aesthetic and wellness treatments backed by extensive dermatology experience in a professional, comfortable environment. Whether patients are looking for anti-aging treatments like Botox or dermal fillers, or interested in our medical weight loss and wellness programs, we're here to help them achieve their aesthetic and health goals."Every treatment at Skin Theory Aesthetics is performed by a board-certified Nurse Practitioner with 18 years of clinical experience, including more than a decade specializing in dermatology and medical aesthetics. This extensive background brings a level of clinical expertise and precision that sets the practice apart, allowing patients to receive personalized treatments backed by years of hands-on dermatology knowledge and evidence-based care. The practice remains committed to utilizing advanced treatment techniques and technologies to deliver safe, natural-looking, and effective results.Interested patients can schedule consultations or learn more about available services by visiting skintheoryny.com or calling the practice directly at (914) 292-3310.About Skin Theory AestheticsSkin Theory Aesthetics is a full-service medical spa located in Mount Kisco, NY, offering comprehensive aesthetic and wellness treatments. The practice specializes in injectable treatments, advanced skincare, medical weight loss, hormone replacement therapy, hair restoration, and personalized skin consultations.

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