Alpha Phi Alpha promotes scholarship in honor of General Charles McGee for students who pursue STEM degrees at HBCUs

Brigadier General McGee General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship

Aim is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while continuing the legacy of the famed fighter pilot

The aim of General McGee 501C3 is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underrepresented American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and famed Tuskegee Airman” — Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship Chair

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter in Montgomery County (MD), a demonstrated community service leader and visionary for the establishment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial has established the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee STEM Scholarship. Online applications are accepted from June 1 to July 15. High school and college students may apply for the HBCU STEM scholarship by visiting:The General McGee 501(C)(3) has supported the AlphaEast ALC Youth Leadership Development Institute (LDI), STEM summer camp scholarships and HBCU STEM scholarships.The LDI partnership enables high school students to develop leadership skills in a university atmosphere and engage with professionals about STEM careers and possibilities. The two year STEM scholarship partnership allowed us to facilitate need-based scholarships to historically underserved and underrepresented students in grades 4-9 to attend STEM summer camps.The HBCU STEM scholarship is a need-based scholarship awarded to historically underserved and underrepresented high school and college students who pursue STEM degrees at any of our Nation’s 100 HBCUs.The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee Youth STEM Scholarship 501C3 is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and famed Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.”Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his extraordinary life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.We actively solicit public, corporate and community partner support to make this General McGee “living monument” a reality.There are multiple ways to donate:-text STEM1906 to 44321;-scan the QR code in the logo;-visit: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org -mail check toGeneral Charles McGee STEM Scholarship811 E. Randolph RoadSilver Spring Maryland 20904For more information, please visit our website www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.

Brigadier General Charles McGee, A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice, Video Premier

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