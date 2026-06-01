175-Year-Old Mexican Family Business Cházaro Opens First Middle East Headquarters in Dubai

The fourth-generation Mexican family establishes a regional base and distribution center, positioning Dubai as the hub for its expansion across the Middle East.

Luxury today is not about price. It is about knowing where something comes from and why it exists.” — Luis Cházaro

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Cházaro, a Mexican family enterprise with a commercial heritage dating back to 1850, has opened its first international headquarters and distribution center in Dubai. The new base will serve as the operational hub for the company’s expansion across the Middle East and marks one of the most significant milestones in the firm’s 175-year history.The Dubai headquarters complements the company’s existing regional offices, with a base in Accra serving the African market and a London office serving Europe. The expansion gives the family-run enterprise a structured global footprint while keeping ownership and operations within the family.“Luxury today is not about price. It is about knowing where something comes from and why it exists.”Luis Cházaro.A Region Developing as a Global Trade GatewayThe company’s entry into the Emirates reflects Dubai’s emergence as a strategic crossroads for international luxury trade. The city’s position between Europe, Asia, and Africa, its concentration of high-net-worth residents and visitors, and its globally connected logistics network have made it a preferred regional headquarters for heritage brands seeking access to the wider Middle East, Central Asia, and the Far East.The expansion aligns with broader growth in the Gulf’s luxury and lifestyle sector, which analysts consistently rank among the highest-opportunity regions worldwide. The company points to the region’s concentration of discerning consumers, its international visitor economy, and an established culture of luxury gifting and hospitality as factors shaping its decision to establish a permanent base.For Cházaro, the company says the decision reflects long-term strategy rather than short-term opportunity. Its growth model has historically favored selective markets and controlled distribution over volume, an approach the firm describes as deliberately unhurried.A Family Enterprise Spanning Four GenerationsThe modern company is led by brothers Luis Cházaro and Ruy Espinosa Cházaro, the firm’s director general. The family’s commercial roots trace to a shop in downtown Querétaro with nearly five decades of history, where both brothers first learned the business. The enterprise has since grown from a regional family operation into an internationally structured company, while keeping full control of its craftsmanship and quality at its facility in Querétaro.The company has also expanded its hospitality footprint. Casa Cházaro, which began as a lounge concept in Querétaro, now operates as a private members' business club in Polanco, Mexico City’s leading commercial and cultural district. The club serves executives and business leaders as a venue for meetings and networking. The Dubai launch coincides with the company’s 15th anniversary, marked on May 29 with an international celebration.A fourth generation has entered the business. María Cházaro, Luis Cházaro’s eldest daughter, serves as the company’s UK and Europe manager from London, part of a broader generational shift in leadership across the family enterprise.“My responsibility is not only to protect what my grandfather built, but to allow it to grow into the world without losing its soul.”Luis Cházaro.About CházaroCházaro is a Mexican family enterprise with a commercial heritage dating back to 1850. Led by the founding family across four generations and operating from its facility in Querétaro, the company is built on origin, craftsmanship, and long-term stewardship. With the opening of its Dubai headquarters, Cházaro now maintains regional bases serving the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact the media representative listed below.

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