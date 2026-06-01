New Blueprint Partners Completes 1031 Exchange Into New Berlin Industrial Asset

White Plains-based investment firm rotates Milwaukee-area capital into Lowe's-backed single-tenant net lease property in the New Berlin Industrial Park

New Berlin is one of the strongest industrial submarkets in the Midwest, with vacancy under one percent and a deep base of established employers” — Ron Schinik, Principal at New Blueprint Partners

NEW BERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Blueprint Partners ("NBP"), a White Plains, New York-based industrial real estate investment firm , today announced the acquisition of the single-tenant industrial flex property located at 1925 South Moorland Road in New Berlin. The acquisition was completed through a 1031 like-kind exchange following the firm's recent divestiture of a Milwaukee-area asset acquired in October 2021.The approximately 59,994-square-foot property, situated on 4.37 acres within the New Berlin Industrial Park, is fully leased to Nonn's Flooring LLC on a triple-net basis. Nonn's, a Wisconsin-headquartered specialty retailer founded in 1984, operates under Artisan Design Group, which was acquired by Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) in June 2025 in a $1.325 billion transaction. The lease includes two percent annual rent escalations and two five-year renewal options."New Berlin is one of the strongest industrial submarkets in the Midwest, with vacancy under one percent and a deep base of established employers," said Ron Schinik, Principal at New Blueprint Partners. "This asset gives our partnership long-term, durable income from a well-established Wisconsin operator backed by an investment-grade parent, in a market we know well."The transaction reflects a continuation of the firm's investment thesis focused on small- and middle-market industrial assets in supply-constrained submarkets. NBP elected the 1031 exchange on behalf of its partnership to defer capital gains and continue compounding investor capital in industrial real estate."This trade is exactly how we think about portfolio construction: earn the appreciation, then keep the dollars working in the asset class," said Marc Esrig, Principal at New Blueprint Partners. "Wisconsin has been a productive market for us, and we intend to continue investing in well-located industrial properties across the greater Milwaukee metro."The Moorland Road property features approximately 14- to 20-foot clear heights, four loading docks, six drive-in doors, and direct access to Interstate 94, placing it within three minutes of the interstate and twenty-two minutes of General Mitchell International Airport. The property sits on Moorland Road, which carries approximately 29,800 vehicles per day.The New Berlin Industrial Park is one of the largest business parks in Wisconsin, home to more than 1,800 businesses across a market featuring approximately 12 million square feet of rentable industrial space and a submarket vacancy rate under one percent.About New Blueprint PartnersNew Blueprint Partners is an industrial real estate investment firm focused on acquiring under-the-radar, value-oriented industrial properties across the United States. The firm sources off-market opportunities in segments where institutional capital is largely absent, creating value through disciplined underwriting and active asset management. New Blueprint Partners is headquartered in White Plains, New York. For more information, visit www.newblueprintpartners.com Media ContactNew Blueprint Partners, LLC44 South Broadway, First FloorWhite Plains, NY 10601(914) 455-0800info@newblueprintpartners.comThis press release contains information regarding prior investments. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investments in private real estate involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, any security. Any such offer is made only to accredited investors pursuant to definitive offering documents.

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