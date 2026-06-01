Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz and partnership to benefit Alpha Phi Alpha General McGee STEM on June 20th

General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship

10th Celebrity PoloxJazz by Grandiosity Events is like "a Derby Day Party” but grander - on the Baltimore Peninsula on Saturday June 20. Get your tickets now.

Alpha Phi Alpha General McGee STEM 501(C)(3) and Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz partnership creates synergy around curated and cultural experiences, community impact, and promoting STEM.”
— Susan Smallwood, President, Grandiosity & Steve Ruffin, Gen McGee 501C3
SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee 501(C)(3) STEM and Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz partnership creates synergy around curated and cultural experiences; community impact; and supporting STEM scholarships and possibilities for our youth.

Duane King Law Offices presents Grandiosity Events 10th annual commemorative celebrity charity PoloxJazz hosted by Celebrity Actor Clifton Powell!

The celebrity filled event is back at the beautiful Baltimore Peninsula waterfront overlooking the Baltimore Inner Harbor on
Saturday, June 20, 2026; 1 PM.

To benefit:
The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(C)(3) is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and famed Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.”

The General McGee STEM 501(C)(3) has supported HBCU STEM scholarships, AlphaEast ALC Youth Leadership Development Institute for high school students, and STEM Museum summer camp scholarships for middle school students.

Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(C)(3) Scholarship benefits when you buy tickets here.
Purchase Tickets: Use Promo Code: APA20off
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grandiosity-events-10th-celebrity-poloxjazz-hosted-by-clifton-powell-tickets-1980282710896?aff=Alphaphialpha

Embark on a journey of inspiration and transformation by supporting the program. By contributing to the program, you’re not just funding flights; you’re investing in futures filled with curiosity, resilience, and a passion for aviation.

Ready to soar to new heights?

Welcome Mistress of Ceremonies • Washington DC TV News Anchor Shawn Yancy!

Welcoming back all Black Equestrian Polo Players!

Event Overview:

🐎12p Gates open

🐎 1p Red Carpet interviews and meet and greet

🐎 National Anthem sung by Terri Nichols @SpotlightOverTheCity

🐎 3p Polo Match starts

🐎 5pTrophy Presentation by sponsor

🐎 6-9p After Party with DJ Vytas Reid [CBS Detroit Meteorologist]

For other opportunities, we actively solicit public, corporate and community partner support to make this General McGee “living monument” a reality. Multiple ways to donate: text STEM1906 to 44321; scan the QR code in the logo; visit: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org; mail check to address provided. For more information, please visit our website www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.

Steve Ruffin
Alpha Phi Alpha General Charles McGee STEM 501C3
+1 301-500-0896
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Brigadier General Charles McGee, A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice, Video Premier

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz and partnership to benefit Alpha Phi Alpha General McGee STEM on June 20th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Steve Ruffin
Alpha Phi Alpha General Charles McGee STEM 501C3
+1 301-500-0896
Company/Organization
Alpha Phi Alpha
811 E. Randolph Road
Silver Spring, Maryland, 20904
United States
+1 301-500-0896
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee Youth STEM 501(C)(3) is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically under-served and under-represented youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.” The General McGee STEM 501(C)(3) has supported HBCU STEM scholarships, AlphaEast ALC Youth Leadership Development Institute for high school students, and STEM summer camp scholarships for elementary and middle school students.

http://charlesmcgeestem.org

More From This Author
Alpha Phi Alpha promotes scholarship in honor of General Charles McGee for students who pursue STEM degrees at HBCUs
Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz and partnership to benefit Alpha Phi Alpha General McGee STEM on June 20th
Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz and partnership to benefit Alpha Phi Alpha General McGee STEM in one week
View All Stories From This Author