WGES Global™ Announces: UNIWA Hosts Executive Leadership Forum for Upcoming WGES Global™ October Symposium Athens

UNIWA hosts Executive Academic Roundtable June 3, launching the academic framework for WGES Global™ Athens 2026 International Symposium. October 6–8, 2026 | Athens, Greece | www.wgesglobal.com

UNIWA Will Serve As Academic Coordinator for WGES Global™ Symposium Athens 2026; Hosts Executive Roundtable in Preparation of Academic Framework, June 3, 2026

WGES Global™ has long recognized academia as the bridge connecting scientific discovery, policy, innovation, and the future workforce needed to address global challenges.” — Professor Robert J. Gallagher, President WGES Global™, Inc.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WGES Global™ , Inc. is proud to welcome the University of West Attica (UNIWA) of Athens, Greece as the Academic Coordinator for the WGES Global™ 2026 International Symposium scheduled for October 6–8, 2026, in Athens, Greece. In anticipation of the upcoming fall symposium, UNIWA will host an executive academic leadership roundtable to commence framework for the academic sessions.UNIWA joins a distinguished roster of academic institutions that have served as academic partners and hosts in the WGES Global™ symposium series. Founded in the United States in 2009, WGES Global™, Inc. has convened consecutive international symposiums bringing together leaders from government, academia, industry, finance, and emerging technologies to advance dialogue on sustainability, innovation, public health, and economic development. Academic partners in that history have included the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business, Temple University, the University of the District of Columbia, the College of Agriculture Urban Sustainability and Environmental Sciences (CAUSES) historically recognized land-grant college within UDC, Drexel University, CUNY Hunter College, among others. UNIWA's appointment as the 2026 Academic Coordinator for its Greece symposium extends that distinguished tradition to an international stage for the first time.The University of West Attica will formally prepare the academic preparatory framework for WGES Global™ Athens 2026, with the commencement of academic sessions to be initiated through the Executive Academic Leadership Forum taking place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in Athens, Greece. Hosted under the auspices of the Sustainable Development Committee of the University of West Attica, the forum will bring together academic leadership, sustainability experts, strategic advisors, researchers, and public and private sector stakeholders from Greece to advance interdisciplinary cooperation and practical dialogue across four academic focus areas: Sustainable Development, Clean Energy, Green Economy, and Public Health. WGES Global, members of its leadership team, leading experts, and collaborators will participate virtually at the June session.The WGES Global™ International Symposium 2026 in Athens Greece, will encompass five strategic pillars — expanding the academic framework to also include the Blue Economy & Water Sustainability and Innovation, Investment & Global Partnerships tracks, reflecting the full scope of the international program and its relevance to government, industry, and investment communities worldwide.The University of West Attica's mandate is focused on the academic sessions and scientific coordination framework for the preparatory process as well as its support in outreach to its students, partners, colleagues and alumnae. International coordination and overall symposium direction remain under the mandate of WGES Global™, Inc., the WGES Global Board and Board of Advisors, consistent with its established role as founder and organizer of the WGES International Symposium series.2026 INTERNATIONAL PROGRAM: KEY FOCUS AREASThe WGES Global™ International Symposium to be held in Athens in October 2026 will address five strategic areas where sustainability, public health, science, technology, policy, and investment intersect:• Clean Energy Technologies & Advanced Energy Systems — Innovations in renewable energy integration, hydrogen technologies, energy storage, and modernized power infrastructure designed to support reliable and resilient global energy systems.• Sustainable Infrastructure & High-Performance Buildings — Smart building technologies, sustainable construction materials, digital building management systems, and strategies for modernizing infrastructure in growing urban environments.• Public Health, Biotechnology & AI-Enabled Systems — The intersection of biotechnology innovation, artificial intelligence, and environmental science in strengthening healthcare resilience and improving preparedness for future global health challenges.• Blue Economy & Water Sustainability — Emerging technologies and policies supporting sustainable maritime industries, ocean innovation, responsible water management, and protection of critical water resources — a focus of particular strategic relevance to Greece and the wider Mediterranean region.• Innovation, Investment & Global Partnerships — How venture capital, institutional investment, and public-private partnerships can accelerate the development and deployment of emerging technologies and support sustainable economic growth internationally.HISTORICAL MILESTONESSince its founding in 2009, WGES Global™, Inc. has built a record of convening senior leaders across government, academia, and industry at major venues throughout the United States. Programs have been hosted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, the Washington DC Convention Center, and across the State and City of New York, engaging governors, mayors, senior public policy leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs, and global companies in sustained dialogue on sustainability, emerging technologies, and economic development strategies.These programs have reflected the importance of cross-sector dialogue in addressing complex global challenges, bringing together participants from across major U.S. regions including Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington, DC, alongside international contributors and institutional partners.Universities have been integral to every WGES Global™ program, contributing academic expertise in engineering, public policy, environmental science, biotechnology, and economic development. The academic collaboration model developed through these programs — now being extended internationally through UNIWA — has been a defining feature of the WGES Global™ convening platform since its earliest symposiums.The WGES Global™ Athens 2026 International Symposium reflects both Greece's strategic position and the growing global momentum around sustainability, innovation, and economic transformation. Greece sits at the crossroads of Europe, the Mediterranean region, and global trade routes, making Athens an ideal meeting point for international dialogue among government, industry, academia, and investment communities.The Athens program will bring together participants from the United States, Greece, and Europe, as well as representatives from global industry and investment sectors, creating a platform for the exchange of ideas, research, and partnership opportunities with direct relevance to transatlantic and international economic development.SYMPOSIUM LEADERSHIP Professor Robert J. Gallagher , Founder and President of WGES Global™, Inc., as Executive Chairman will direct the overarching symposium framework, international coordination, and assist with strategic partnerships that have defined the WGES Global™ convening mission across more than seventeen years of programming, support also includes the team at WGES Global, Inc., the WGES Global Board of Directors, the WGES Global Board of Advisors, the USA Organizing and Greece Organizing Team, the event deployment, digital, media relations, strategic communications team of experts, media and other participating partners. International participation is expected from contributors and collaborators representing expertise in sustainable infrastructure, public health systems, energy innovation, circular economy strategy, urban resilience, biotechnology, interdisciplinary research, and international investment and policy collaboration."The academic institutions that have partnered with WGES Global™ over the years have been essential to the credibility and depth of our programs — they connect cutting-edge research and scientific expertise to the policy and business conversations that drive real outcomes, while simultaneously exposing students and emerging professionals to the kind of cross-sector dialogue that defines careers. From our very first symposium, we recognized that academia is the bridge — between research and policy, between scientific discovery and commercial application, between today's challenges and the workforce that will solve them." states Professor GallagherThe June 3 Executive Academic Leadership Forum will initiate a continuing series of planning sessions, institutional partnerships, interdisciplinary working groups, and international coordination activities leading into the October 2026 symposium."WGES Global™ has earned trust over time by consistently bringing the right expertise, institutions, and leadership together — creating an environment where meaningful work continues well beyond the program itself. The Athens platform expands that mission internationally, with a clear focus on the circular economy, sustainable innovation, and a healthier planet for future generations. We are honored and grateful to UNIWA and the Greek Organizing Team, our dedicated U.S. team, the WGES Global™ Board of Directors, Board of Advisors, our media partners, and every expert, partner, and collaborator — past, present, and those who will join us in Athens this October — who give their creativity, dedication, and hard work to this mission. WGES Global™ has always been built on the principle that the right people, united around the right purpose, can move the world forward — and this team and those who continue to support the mission of WGES Global™, across continents and sectors, exemplify that principle in every sense."-- Daisy Gallagher , AMSc, CPM, CCHT, Chief Executive Organizing Team Lead – U.S. & Greece, WGES Global™, Inc.Organizations, institutions, and industry leaders interested in participating in or supporting the WGES Global™ Athens 2026 International Symposium as a sponsor or collaborative partner are encouraged to visit www.wgesglobal.com or contact WGES Global™, Inc. directly at professor@wgesglobal.com. Sponsorship opportunities represent a unique platform for visibility and engagement with a distinguished international audience of government leaders, academic institutions, industry executives, investors, and policymakers committed to sustainable economic growth and global innovation.About WGES Global™, Inc.WGES Global™, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit NGO founded in the United States in 2009 that convenes leaders from government, academia, industry, finance, and emerging technologies to advance international dialogue on sustainability, innovation, public health, and economic development. The organization serves as a neutral, independent platform where experts, policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors exchange ideas, share research, and explore partnerships aimed at addressing global challenges. WGES Global™ was founded on the principle that meaningful progress occurs when scientific knowledge, technological innovation, public policy leadership, and private sector expertise work together to accelerate solutions for society. Through international symposiums, executive dialogues, and academic collaboration, WGES Global™ fosters engagement among stakeholders committed to advancing sustainable development and technological innovation. www.wgesglobal.com Media & International CoordinationMs. Daisy Gallagher, Chief International Communications OfficerGallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc.Attention: newsroom@gallagherworldwide.comContact WGES Global™, Inc.professor@wgesglobal.com

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