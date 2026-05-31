Statement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the passing of Tomi Reichental
I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tomi Reichental, someone who dedicated his life to teaching new generations about the evil of The Holocaust.
As a cherished member of Ireland’s Jewish community, Tomi leaves a lasting legacy of dignity, courage and enlightenment of others about the dangers of hatred and antisemitism.
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