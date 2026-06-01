Regional Sponsors Back ACHIEVE Summit 2026 Ahead of The Southland’s Premier Economic Development Event

BMO, SomerCor, NHS Chicago, WBDC, and WGN Radio among organizations supporting the regional entrepreneurship and investment gathering

Our sponsors recognize the Southland’s potential as a growing hub for business investment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.” — BO Kemp, founder of the ACHIEVE Summit and CEO of the SDA

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) is recognizing the organizations supporting the upcoming ACHIEVE Summit 2026, a landmark regional event uniting business, creator-economy, philanthropic, and civic leaders to advance entrepreneurial opportunity and prosperity in Chicago’s South Suburbs for the second consecutive year. The event will take place from June 4-6 at the Wind Creek Chicago Southland.The three-day summit will feature speakers, workshops, networking opportunities and educational programming focused on business growth, capital access, real estate investment and emerging entrepreneurial pathways. Organizers said this year’s expanded programming is designed to provide practical tools and connections for business owners, investors, content creators, veterans and women-led acquisition teams.Leading this year’s sponsorship support are Title Sponsors BMO, SomerCor, Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago (NHS Chicago), Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC), and media collaboration and support from WGN Radio. These organizations have partnered with SDA on initiatives aimed at strengthening economic mobility, entrepreneurship, and investment throughout the Southland region. Many of this year’s sponsors have previously collaborated with SDA on economic development initiatives since the organization's inception in 2019, with many continuing their partnership from last year’s Summit. Organizers said the continued backing reflects growing regional interest in partnerships and programs focused on business growth, investment and community development across the Southland.“Our sponsors recognize the Southland’s potential as a growing hub for business investment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity,” said Bo Kemp, founder of the ACHIEVE Summit and CEO of the SDA. “Their support helps make next week’s ACHIEVE Summit events possible and strengthens the connections bringing entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders together with the capital, partnerships, and opportunities needed to build businesses and move projects forward across the region.”“At SomerCor, we believe true economic empowerment happens when entrepreneurs can own both the business and the building,” said Manny Flores, President and CEO of SomerCor. “Commercial property ownership helps small business owners build long-term wealth, stabilize their businesses, and reinvest in the communities they serve. Through SomerCor’s Down Payment Assistance Program (DPAP) , made possible through the Cook County Community Financial Institution Capacity Building Grant, we are helping reduce barriers to ownership and expand access to capital so more entrepreneurs can achieve that vision. SDA’s ACHIEVE Summit is especially important because it brings together entrepreneurs, lenders, resource providers, and community partners to help turn opportunities like DPAP into real investments that support business growth, job creation, and stronger communities.”Additional sponsors and community partners supporting the ACHIEVE Summit include Sutton Ford, IRA Club, Advanced Lending Professionals, South Suburban Land Bank, Denzin Law, CBRE, First Mile Industrial Ventures (FMIV), Verde Communities, IFF, Midland States Bank, Post Industrial, and Huntington Bank.The ACHIEVE Summit 2026 will feature three days of dynamic speakers, community recognition, and high-impact and immersive workshops. This year’s Summit will feature an expanded, multi-track program meticulously designed to offer tangible business skills to a diverse audience, drive regional economic mobility, and inspire asset ownership across the Southland and beyond. By breaking down its extensive workshop offerings into dedicated stages for entrepreneurship, real estate investment, and capital navigation, the Summit will deliver actionable insights that translate high-level business concepts into real-world priorities and feasible actions for attendees.This year's event explicitly prioritizes session diversity to serve a diverse, yet key range of audiences, offering curated educational pathways for veterans, women-led acquisition teams, and next-generation builders. Additionally, the summit has expanded its reach to include digital entrepreneurs through a dedicated content creator accelerator, ensuring that the next generation of innovators has direct access to the tools, network, and capital required to build sustainable regional wealth.For more information about the Summit, ticketing options, and a breakdown of event programming, visit southlanddevelopment.org/achieve-summit ###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org/achieve-summit.

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