World of Wellness™ Swim & Active Fashion Week™ Makes Its Debut at The Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach

A first-of-its-kind, invitation-led fashion and wellness experience arrives oceanfront, May 29–31, 2026

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World of Wellness™ Swim & Active Fashion Week™ will make its debut at The Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach from May 29–31, 2026 — bringing together the worlds of swimwear, activewear, wellness, beauty, music, and oceanfront culture under one iconic Art Deco roof.Founded by Shawn Kaplan and created in loving memory of his best friend and co-founder, Moh Uzair Ducis — founder of Miami Swim Week, The Shows — the event is designed as more than a fashion week. It is a fully integrated season: a private, curated platform built on the belief that fashion, movement, wellness, and modern luxury are inseparable, and a tribute to the vision and spirit Moh brought to this industry.Over three days, The Sagamore will be transformed into a living destination for designers, models, buyers, press, brand founders, creators, and wellness leaders. Programming spans runway presentations, longevity panels, biohacking activations, clean beauty showcases, wellness movement sessions, private VIP dinners, DJ pool parties, and after-dark hospitality experiences — all set against the hotel’s oceanfront colonnade, private beach, salon spaces, and pool deck.The weekend’s presentations will feature top production houses including The Deity Shows by Danea Alexander, Swim The Globe by Jeffery Lubbin, Miami Art Body Tape by Andrie, Color My Everything Art with Miami icon “Glojo” Joseph Sklar, and The Kosher Show with global artist Alejandro Glatt. All runway events will take place on the venue’s covered infinity runway — the only one of its kind in Miami Beach, keeping guests dry and comfortable regardless of weather.“The Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach provides the perfect stage for this new chapter. Its Art Deco heritage, oceanfront setting, and iconic pool create a natural home for a concept that brings fashion, wellness, hospitality, and culture together with purpose.”— Shawn Kaplan, Founder, World of Wellness™ Swim & Active Fashion Week™The Sagamore Hotel, located at 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, will serve as the official host venue for the duration of the event.Applications for designers, sponsors, partners, and press are now open at wowswimandactivefashionweek.com.About World of Wellness™World of Wellness™ Swim & Active Fashion Week™ is a private, invitation-led platform uniting swimwear, activewear, wellness, beauty, and culture. Founded by Shawn Kaplan, the event is dedicated to the memory of his best friend and co-founder, Moh Uzair Ducis, founder of Miami Swim Week, The Shows, whose vision and passion for fashion continue to inspire this platform.Media contact: info@worldofwellnessfestival.com

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