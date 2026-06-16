SLIDING WARDROBES BECOME ONE OF IRELAND'S FASTEST GROWING TRENDS ACROSS KERRY, CORK, LIMERICK, CLARE AND GALWAY

Rising demand for space-saving bedroom storage reflects changing housing trends and growing investment in home improvements across Ireland

We are seeing a significant increase in interest in sliding wardrobes across Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway” — Conor Dooley

KERRY, KERRY, IRELAND, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sliding wardrobes , often referred to as sliderobes , are emerging as one of the fastest-growing home storage trends across Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway, as homeowners increasingly prioritise space optimisation, organisation and long-term investment in their existing homes.The trend comes at a time when rising property prices, ongoing housing supply pressures and the increasing cost of moving house are encouraging many homeowners to focus on improving their current properties rather than relocating.Across Ireland, spending on home improvements has continued to remain strong. Industry reports have estimated that Irish homeowners have invested billions of euro annually into renovations and upgrades in recent years, with storage and interior functionality becoming a growing area of focus.At the same time, wider European market research shows increasing demand for space-saving furniture and built-in storage systems, driven by changing lifestyles, smaller room layouts and a growing preference for clutter-free interiors.According to design observers and fitted furniture specialists operating throughout the west of Ireland, sliding wardrobes are becoming one of the most requested bedroom upgrades in both new-build and existing homes."We are seeing a significant increase in interest in sliding wardrobes across Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway," said Conor Dooley of Walk in Wardrobes Ireland."Many homeowners are looking for practical ways to create more storage without making rooms feel smaller. Sliding wardrobes allow them to maximise available space while maintaining a modern and streamlined appearance."Unlike traditional hinged wardrobes, sliding wardrobe systems operate on tracks, removing the need for door clearance space. This allows furniture to be positioned closer to wardrobes and helps homeowners make better use of available floor space.The result is particularly beneficial in modern bedrooms, where homeowners are increasingly balancing storage needs alongside home working spaces, dressing areas and multifunctional room layouts.Design specialists note that many newer homes are being designed with more efficient room layouts rather than significantly larger bedrooms. This has increased demand for fitted storage solutions that maximise every available wall.Recent construction figures have also highlighted continued growth in Irish housing development. Central Statistics Office data showed that new home completions rose significantly during 2025, with over 15,000 homes completed during the first half of the year alone, representing one of the strongest construction periods since the financial crisis.As these homes come to market, many buyers are looking for storage solutions that combine practicality with contemporary design.Sliding wardrobes have become particularly popular because they can be customised to suit a wide range of room sizes and layouts. Floor-to-ceiling installations are increasingly common, allowing homeowners to utilise vertical space that might otherwise remain unused.Large mirrored sliding doors have also become a dominant design trend. Interior designers note that reflective surfaces can help smaller bedrooms appear brighter and more spacious by increasing the amount of natural light within a room.Current design trends across Ireland show growing demand for:• Full-height sliding wardrobes• Mirrored sliderobes• Soft-close sliding systems• Integrated LED lighting• Minimalist handle-free finishes• Oak-effect interiors• Matt grey and cashmere finishes• Floor-to-ceiling fitted storageThese features reflect wider European interior design trends, where storage is increasingly being integrated into the overall architecture of a room rather than treated as separate furniture.Industry forecasts also suggest that the European sliding wardrobe market will continue expanding throughout the coming decade, supported by demand for customised storage and space-efficient design solutions.In Kerry and Cork, demand has been particularly noticeable among homeowners carrying out bedroom renovations and full-house refurbishment projects.Property owners are increasingly looking at fitted wardrobes as a way to improve functionality without undertaking expensive extensions.Many older homes across the region contain alcoves, chimney breast recesses and irregular wall layouts that can be difficult to furnish using standard freestanding furniture. Custom sliding wardrobes allow these spaces to be utilised more efficiently.In Limerick and Clare, designers report increasing demand from homeowners modernising existing properties as well as purchasers of new-build developments seeking fitted storage solutions shortly after moving in.The trend is also being supported by changing lifestyle patterns.Remote and hybrid working arrangements continue to influence how rooms are used, with spare bedrooms often serving multiple purposes throughout the week. As a result, homeowners are placing greater emphasis on maintaining organised and uncluttered living spaces.Galway has also seen growing interest in fitted bedroom furniture, particularly among homeowners seeking long-term improvements that enhance both usability and property appeal.Storage has become a central component of interior planning rather than an afterthought.According to housing and renovation analysts, this shift reflects a broader movement towards investing in existing homes instead of pursuing larger properties.Household savings levels in Ireland have remained relatively strong, with Central Statistics Office figures showing Irish households collectively saving more than €25 billion during recent reporting periods. Analysts suggest that many homeowners are directing a portion of this spending towards home improvements and upgrades.The growing popularity of sliding wardrobes also aligns with wider trends within the European home improvement sector.Market forecasts indicate continued growth in both home improvement spending and home storage markets over the coming years, supported by demand for customisation, organisation and efficient use of space.Beyond functionality, aesthetics continue to play a major role.Modern sliding wardrobe designs increasingly feature integrated lighting systems, concealed storage compartments and high-quality finishes that allow wardrobes to blend seamlessly into bedroom interiors.Interior designers note that homeowners are moving away from bulky furniture pieces in favour of built-in solutions that create a cleaner and more cohesive appearance.The popularity of sliderobes has also been driven by their flexibility.Systems can be tailored to suit compact guest bedrooms, large master bedrooms, attic conversions and rooms with unusual dimensions. Internal layouts can be customised to include shelving, hanging space, drawers, shoe storage and accessory compartments based on individual requirements.This adaptability has helped sliding wardrobes become one of the most versatile storage solutions currently available within the residential market.Industry observers believe the trend is likely to continue as homeowners place greater importance on organisation, efficiency and making better use of existing space.With housing supply remaining constrained in many parts of Ireland and property values continuing to remain strong, improving current homes is increasingly viewed as a practical alternative to moving.As a result, sliding wardrobes are expected to remain a key feature of bedroom design across Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway throughout 2026 and beyond.Examples of contemporary sliding wardrobe and sliderobe designs can be viewed at:About Walk in Wardrobes IrelandWalk in Wardrobes Ireland is a Kerry-based fitted furniture company specialising in sliding wardrobes, walk-in wardrobes, fitted wardrobes and custom storage solutions for homes across Ireland. The company designs and installs made-to-measure storage systems tailored to individual room layouts and homeowner requirements.Conor DooleyWalk in WardrobesM: 0868568320E: info@walkinwardrobes.ieW: walkinwardrobes.ie

Walk in Wardrobes Ireland - Sliding Wardrobe Provider

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