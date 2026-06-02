Optigy Advances Category-Defining Technology Vision with Appointment of CTO Bruce Stander

Bruce Stander, CTO of Optigy Group www.optigygroup.com

New leadership reinforces Optigy’s mission to transform clinical recruiting through a fully integrated, relationship-driven platform

Technology should elevate the entire industry, not just a few players. Better systems create better outcomes for recruiters, partners, clinicians and ultimately patients.” — Bruce Stander, Optigy CTO

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optigy , a clinical recruitment and workforce solutions company, today announced the appointment of Bruce Stander as Chief Technology Officer, accelerating the company’s vision to fundamentally reshape how clinical recruiting is powered and delivered.At a time when much of the recruiting industry remains fragmented and volume-driven, Optigy is building a different model: a fully integrated clinical recruiting platform designed to improve outcomes for recruiters, healthcare organizations and clinicians.“Recruiting hasn’t been limited by effort. It’s been limited by the systems behind it,” said Stander. “Most firms are still operating across disconnected tools, spreadsheets and manual processes. That slows everything down and pulls recruiters away from the relationships that actually matter.”Optigy’s platform connects CRM, applicant tracking, communications, credentialing and job distribution into a single workflow where every candidate interaction, status update and next step is visible in real time.The platform also integrates data-driven candidate intelligence, embedded communication tools and streamlined credentialing and compliance workflows to help recruiters identify stronger-fit clinicians, accelerate engagement and reduce onboarding delays. For healthcare organizations, that means more responsive recruiting, stronger candidate quality and clearer visibility into hiring progress.To lead the continued evolution of that model, Optigy appointed Stander, a longtime staffing technology and operations leader known for building scalable recruiting infrastructure and aligning technology strategy with business growth.“Bruce understands that technology doesn’t create value on its own. It’s how it’s applied to improve outcomes,” said Steve Anderson, CEO of Optigy. “He brings the rare ability to connect systems, strategy, operations and execution. That’s going to be instrumental as we continue to scale and lead the market.”Bruce’s career spans entrepreneurship, operational leadership and technology innovation. Early experience in law enforcement helped shape his foundation in leadership, communication, and high-pressure decision-making.He later went on to found and lead multiple workforce technology, digital transformation and operational growth ventures. As co-founder, board member and former CTO and COO of Staffing Future, Stander helped build and scale a global recruitment technology platform supporting leading staffing organizations across the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.At Optigy, Stander envisions a future where technology can anticipate needs, surface the right candidates faster and help recruiters operate at a completely different level of performance.While many large firms have invested heavily in proprietary systems, access to truly integrated recruiting infrastructure has remained limited. Optigy believes that should change and is challenging the idea that only the largest firms should have access to truly integrated recruiting technology.“Technology should elevate the entire industry, not just a few players,” Stander said. “Better systems create better outcomes for recruiters, partners, clinicians and ultimately patients.”About OptigyOptigy is a relationship-focused clinical recruiting firm specializing in PRN, locum tenens coverage, recruitment process outsourcing, direct hire and executive search. With deep expertise in healthcare staffing and a commitment to being all in for its partners, Optigy helps healthcare organizations build stronger teams, reduce hiring complexity and achieve long-term success.

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