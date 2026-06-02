Irish Interest in Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation Continues to Grow, According to Cork Dental Experts

Interest in non-surgical facial aesthetic treatments continues to grow as more adults seek subtle, natural-looking ways to refresh their appearance

Many patients are not looking to change who they are. They simply want to look as confident and energetic as they feel. When carried out appropriately” — Dr Kevin O'Brien

CORK, CARRIGALINE, IRELAND, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic in Carrigaline is highlighting the continued growth of non-surgical facial aesthetic treatments, as more adults seek subtle, natural-looking options to refresh their appearance without undergoing cosmetic surgery.The clinic, based on Main Street in Carrigaline, provides a range of dental and aesthetic treatments, including facial aesthetics, anti-wrinkle treatment , exosome therapy, lip fillers and Profhilo treatments. The growing interest in these treatments reflects a wider change in how patients approach beauty, ageing and personal care.Non-surgical aesthetics has become one of the fastest-growing areas of the beauty and medical aesthetics sector. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, more than 20.5 million non-surgical aesthetic procedures were performed worldwide in 2024. Botulinum toxin treatments were the most commonly performed non-surgical procedure, while hyaluronic acid filler treatments were also among the most requested.This international growth is being driven by several factors, including greater public awareness, improved treatment techniques, reduced downtime and a stronger preference for natural-looking results. Many patients are no longer seeking dramatic changes. Instead, they are looking for treatments that help soften signs of ageing, improve skin quality, restore balance and support facial harmony.Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic says this shift is especially relevant within dentistry, where facial balance, smile design and oral health are closely connected. Dentists work every day with the lips, teeth, gums, jaw and surrounding facial structures, giving them a detailed understanding of how the smile fits into the overall face.“Patients are increasingly asking for treatments that look natural and balanced. The aim is not to change a person’s face, but to help them look refreshed while preserving their individual features. A proper consultation is essential because every face, smile and treatment goal is different.” Dr Kevin O'BrienFacial aesthetics is often linked with anti-wrinkle treatment, but the field now includes a broader range of options designed to support skin quality, facial volume, hydration and contour. At Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic, patients can access information about treatments such as anti-wrinkle injections, lip fillers, Profhilo and exosome therapy.Anti-wrinkle treatment remains one of the best-known non-surgical aesthetic procedures. It is commonly used to soften the appearance of dynamic lines caused by repeated facial movement, such as forehead lines, frown lines and crow’s feet. These treatments are popular among adults who want a fresher appearance while maintaining natural facial expression.Lip fillers are another widely recognised aesthetic treatment. However, patient preferences have changed considerably in recent years. While older trends often focused on volume, many patients now ask for subtle lip enhancement, improved definition, better symmetry and proportionate results that suit their natural face.Hyaluronic acid-based fillers are commonly used in aesthetic medicine because hyaluronic acid is naturally present in the body and plays an important role in skin hydration and volume. In facial aesthetics, dermal fillers may be used to restore lost volume, enhance facial contours or improve balance between facial features.Profhilo treatments represent a different category of injectable treatment. Rather than working like a traditional filler, Profhilo is associated with skin hydration, tissue remodelling and improvement in skin laxity. It is often discussed by patients who are interested in improving skin quality rather than changing facial structure.Exosome therapy is also becoming a topic of growing interest within skin rejuvenation. Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles involved in cell communication. In aesthetic contexts, Exosome therapy is an emerging area within aesthetic medicine that is currently being researched for its potential applications in skin rejuvenation and tissue repair. As scientific understanding continues to develop, patients should discuss treatment suitability, evidence and expectations with a qualified clinician."Many patients are not looking to change who they are. They simply want to look as confident and energetic as they feel. When carried out appropriately, facial aesthetic treatments can help people feel more comfortable in their own skin and often have a positive impact on confidence in both personal and professional settings." Dr Kevin O'BrienWinning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic says education is an important part of the consultation process. Patients considering facial aesthetic treatment should feel able to ask questions about suitability, treatment aims, aftercare, risks, expected results and whether a particular procedure is appropriate for them.This is particularly important as the popularity of aesthetic treatments continues to increase. Social media has made beauty trends more visible, but it has also created confusion around what is realistic, safe and suitable. Many people now arrive at consultations having seen treatment examples online, but the same approach will not be suitable for every face.A responsible consultation should consider the patient’s facial structure, age, medical history, previous treatments, skin condition and personal expectations. It should also include a clear discussion of limitations. Non-surgical treatments can help improve specific concerns, but they do not stop the natural ageing process or replace healthy lifestyle habits, skincare and appropriate dental care.The growth of facial aesthetics also reflects a broader shift toward preventative and maintenance-based treatments. Some adults explore anti-wrinkle treatment or skin-quality treatments earlier, before deeper lines or volume loss become more pronounced. Others choose treatments later in life to restore definition, hydration or facial balance.For many patients, the attraction lies in the combination of subtle results and limited downtime. Treatments such as anti-wrinkle injections, fillers, Profhilo and skin-focused therapies are generally performed in clinic settings and do not require the recovery period associated with surgery. This makes them appealing to people with busy work, family and social commitments.Dentistry and facial aesthetics increasingly overlap because both fields involve the lower face, smile and facial proportions. A smile can be affected not only by the teeth, but also by the lips, skin, jawline and surrounding facial volume. Likewise, aesthetic treatments around the mouth must be considered carefully because they can affect expression, balance and the way a smile appears.Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic provides aesthetic treatments alongside general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and restorative dental care. This allows patients to explore their options in a clinical environment where oral health, smile aesthetics and facial harmony can be considered together.The clinic believes that natural-looking results should remain central to treatment planning. In many cases, the best outcome is one that does not look obvious. A patient may simply appear fresher, more rested or more balanced, without others immediately identifying that a treatment has been carried out.As demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments continues to grow, Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic encourages patients to choose qualified professionals, seek clear information and prioritise safety over trends. Facial aesthetic treatments should be personalised, carefully planned and based on realistic goals.Further information about the clinic’s aesthetic treatments, including anti-wrinkle treatment, exosome therapy, lip fillers and Profhilo treatments, is available at https://www.winningsmile.ie/beauty-aesthetic-treatments/ About Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic ClinicWinning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic is based on Main Street, Carrigaline, County Cork. The clinic provides dental and aesthetic treatments, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, restorative treatments and facial aesthetics. More information is available at https://www.winningsmile.ie/ . Suitability for any aesthetic treatment can only be determined following an individual consultation and assessment.References used for the statistics and factual claims:International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). (2025). ISAPS Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures Performed in 2024. Retrieved from https://www.isaps.org/discover/about-isaps/global-statistics/global-survey-2024-full-report-and-press-releases/ Key data used:More than 20.5 million non-surgical procedures performed worldwide in 2024.Botulinum toxin was the most commonly performed non-surgical procedure.Hyaluronic acid filler treatments ranked among the most popular non-surgical procedures globally.

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