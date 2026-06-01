CCM Magazine Spotlights CAIN's Bold New Era as June Cover Story

Award-winning sibling trio opens up about faith, family, contentment, and a bold new season of ministry in exclusive cover feature

The opportunity to collaborate with a band as unique as CAIN is rare, and I'm thrilled that we get to share part of their new chapter to the world. It's an honor to be trusted with that.” — Amanda Sekulow, CCM Magazine Co-Editor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine has announced chart-topping Christian music trio CAIN as its June 2026 cover story, featuring an exclusive in-depth interview conducted by co-editor, Amanda Sekulow. The June rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms, including today's cover reveal, the longform cover story and video interview (June 3), and exclusive performance videos filmed at CCM headquarters — available on CCMmagazine.com and the CCM Magazine YouTube channel (June 5).Known for their infectious energy, authentic faith, and a string of No. 1 hits, siblings Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz, and Logan Cain are entering what they describe as a transformative new chapter. In the cover story, the band reflects on stepping away from the relentless pace of touring to focus on songwriting, family, church life, and a deeper pursuit of Christ."This is the start of a whole new era for us,” says CAIN. "For the first time in years, we stepped off the road just to write, go to church, and live a normal life. We think the songs that came out of that are the most honest we've ever made. It's Jesus as the prize, not Jesus as the thing that gets you the prize."The feature explores the inspiration behind their new single, "Living Water," as well as the vision for their upcoming "CAIN Live and In Worship" tour, which will bring a unique worship experience to every city by partnering with local worship leaders and creating space for prayer, ministry, and community.CCM’s Amanda Sekulow says the conversation revealed a side of CAIN that audiences may not have seen before."The opportunity to collaborate with a band as unique as CAIN is rare, and I'm thrilled that we get to share part of their new chapter to the world," says Amanda. "It's an honor to be trusted with that."The cover story also offers personal reflections from each member of the trio as they discuss contentment, calling, parenthood, and redefining success through the lens of faith."The word over this whole season is contentment,” says Taylor Cain Matz. "Paul said he learned to be content in everything, whether I'm in prison or on top of the mountain. And I don't want my daughter to grow up thinking we were out being rock stars. If they understand that we're walking in the way of Jesus, that's success to me."Madison Cain Johnson echoes that sentiment."This season reminded me why I started," she says. "I'd gotten so caught up in chasing success that I forgot to actually enjoy any of it. Now, I just want to have fun, stay grateful, and I know now that when I can just sit and talk with Jesus, that's enough, and everything else is a gift on top of it."For Logan Cain, the new music represents a return to foundational truths."We're getting to write songs like, 'If it's not for Christ then it's all for nothing,'" he explains. "If I was in a room by myself, this is what I'd want to sing over myself."According to CCM Magazine Publisher and Co-Editor, Logan Sekulow, CAIN's story perfectly reflects the publication's ongoing mission to highlight artists who are shaping the future of Christian music while remaining rooted in timeless truths."When we started exploring the future of CCM Magazine, CAIN was one of those artists that immediately caught our attention," says Logan. "They represent the excitement about where Christian music is headed. Authentic faith, incredible songs, family values, and a message that connects across generations. Their story is bigger than hit songs. It's a reminder of what the core of Christian music can be."For the band, the recognition carries special significance."Being the cover story for CCM is humbling in the best way," CAIN shares. "We've been longtime fans, so this isn't lost on us for a second. The Lord has a way of dropping a moment like this over you right as you step into a new season, and we are truly so grateful it's part of the story."The June 2026 cover story is available now at www.CCMmagazine.com About CCM Magazine: With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow as of August 2025, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience. For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com Cover Photographer / Layout Design: Alicia St Gelais​Director of Photography: Patrick Johnson

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