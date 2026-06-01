Chef.i Introduces AI-Powered Restaurant Discovery Platform for Travelers Across the United States

The AI-powered platform that learns how a person eats and finds the right dishes in any U.S. city

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans take over 2 billion domestic trips each year, and on nearly every one, the same problem repeats: travelers know how they eat, but have no idea where to eat in an unfamiliar city. It is not a lack of restaurants. It is a lack of relevance. A Google search for "best restaurants in Miami" returns the same ten results for everyone, whether a traveler is keto, plant-based, or halal. Review platforms rank by popularity, not compatibility. They tell travelers where the crowds go, not where they should go.This is the problem Chef.i ( chefi.biz ) was designed to solve. Chef.i is an AI-powered restaurant discovery platform covering the entire United States. It works at the dish level: instead of labeling a restaurant "vegetarian-friendly," Chef.i's engine analyzes menus dish by dish, mapping ingredients and preparation methods against a traveler's dietary profile. Set a dietary profile once, and Chef.i works in every city. Land in Miami, open the app, and see exactly which dishes match. Fly to New York next week, same thing. No re-learning. No guessing.For travelers who want extra confidence, Chef.i introduced the Chef.i Badge. Restaurants that review and verify their menu's dietary classifications directly with Chef.i earn the Badge, a trust mark confirming the information comes from the kitchen, not just an algorithm. When dining in an unfamiliar city, that distinction matters.There is something else worth noting. When traveling, the easiest option is almost always a chain. The name is familiar, the menu is known. But that is not why people travel. The best meals in any city come from independent, locally owned restaurants: places where the chef actually cooks, where the menu reflects the neighborhood. These spots rarely top a Google search. They do not have national ad budgets. Chef.i is built to surface them. It recommends based on what they serve and how it fits the diner, not on brand recognition or review volume. It is a platform that supports local business by design.Being a traveler is exciting. Exploring a new city, discovering a neighborhood, finding a restaurant that becomes a story worth telling for years — that is the best part. The worst part is wasting two hours scrolling, reading conflicting reviews, and ending up at the hotel restaurant because nothing felt certain. Chef.i exists so diners spend their time at the table, not on a screen.The dining knowledge built over years at home should not disappear the moment a traveler boards a plane. The way a person eats is part of who they are. It should travel with them.Chef.i is available nationwide at chefi.biz and on iOS and Android Chef.i provides AI-powered dietary matching based on publicly available menu data. Restaurants displaying the Chef.i Badge have reviewed and verified their dietary classifications. Diners are encouraged to confirm specific details directly with the restaurant. Chef.i does not provide medical or clinical dietary advice.

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