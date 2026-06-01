Renters Black Box Launches Free Rental Documentation Platform to Address Security Deposit Disputes

Renters Black Box — the free GPS-verified move-in documentation platform protecting tenants from wrongful deposit deductions.

New platform provides tenants and landlords with GPS-verified, timestamped move-in and move-out records to resolve deposit disputes before they reach court

We built this because losing a deposit you earned should never come down to whether you took enough photos on move-in day. Every renter deserves a record that protects them.” — Don Mobley, Founder, Renters Black Box

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renters Black Box (rentersblackbox.com) has launched a free rental property documentation platform designed to provide tenants and landlords with verified records of unit condition at move-in and move-out. The platform addresses a widespread gap in the rental market where deposit disputes are frequently decided by the absence of documentation rather than the merits of either party's claim.

Security deposits currently average $1,500 to $2,000 nationally, reaching $4,000 or more in major metropolitan areas. Nearly 30% of renters lose part of their deposit to damage disputes annually. Only 35% receive their full deposit back within one week of moving out. In the majority of cases where disputes reach small claims court, tenants arrive without legal representation while landlords are represented at significantly higher rates.

Platform Overview

Renters Black Box guides users through a room-by-room move-in walkthrough from any smartphone. Each photo is GPS-verified and timestamped at the moment of capture. Both the tenant and landlord sign the record digitally. The completed documentation is stored permanently and is accessible to both parties for the duration of the tenancy.

At move-out, the platform generates a three-column condition report comparing the unit's documented state at both points in time. If a deposit dispute arises, tenants have access to demand letters, certified mail integration, and a small claims court preparation kit within the platform.

The platform is available at no cost. Users pay a one-time fee only when generating formal documents such as move-in reports, demand letters, or court kits. No subscription is required.

Availability and Features

Renters Black Box is available on any smartphone and supports English and Spanish. A demo mode allows users to explore the full platform without creating an account. The platform also accommodates landlord and property manager accounts, enabling both parties to complete a dual-signed walkthrough from move-in day.

State legislatures are increasingly mandating documentation practices in rental housing. California now requires landlords to photograph units at the start of every tenancy. Colorado introduced legislation in 2026 exposing landlords to triple damages for bad-faith deposit withholding. Renters Black Box provides the infrastructure to meet those documentation requirements at no cost to either party.

Patent and Availability

Renters Black Box holds Patent Pending status and is available now at rentersblackbox.com. There is no cost to sign up, no monthly subscription, and no contract.

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