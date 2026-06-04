dGenThera announces the appointment of Jess Guarnaschelli, M.D. to its scientific advisory board

Dr. Guarnashcelli is a board-certified radiation oncologist with more than two decades of clinical, scientific, and strategic leadership.

Dr. Guarnaschelli’s extensive experience with alpha emitters and solid tumors, including breast cancers and gliomas, is extraordinarily well-matched to dGenThera's clinical strategies.” — Louis Metzger, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of dGenThera

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- dGenThera , Inc. (“dGenThera”), a radiopharmaceutical company developing exquisitely matched theranostics to treat intractable cancers, announces the appointment of Jess Guarnashcelli, M.D. to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Guarnaschelli is a board-certified radiation oncologist with more than two decades of clinical, scientific, and strategic leadership in radiation-emitting and radiopharmaceutical technologies. She has contributed to the design and execution of several oncology trials (ranging from phase 0 to phase 2), shaping regulatory strategy, safety oversight, imaging and dosimetry integration, and protocol development for complex radiopharmaceutical and radiation-device programs. She possesses extensive experience treating solid tumors, including breast, head and neck, gynecologic, lung, and brain malignancies.Dr. Guarnaschelli advises pharmaceutical and device companies on clinical trial architecture, IND development, FDA engagement, and site-readiness strategy. Her work bridges radiation oncology, nuclear medicine, and medical physics.“Our company is honoured to receive Dr. Guarnaschelli’s support and advice as we advance our assets to the clinic” said Louis Metzger, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of dGenThera. “Dr. Guarnaschelli’s work at the forefront of radiation oncology innovation, and her extensive experience with alpha emitters and difficult-to-treat solid tumors, including breast cancers and gliomas, are extraordinarily well-matched to dGenThera's molecules and clinical strategies.”"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Guarnaschelli to our scientific advisory board. She is a thoughtful physician-scientist who brings a welcome depth of clinical and regulatory experience to our team, particularly for the indications we are pursuing. Dr. Guarnaschelli is a hands-on strategist, which makes her a superb cultural match to our active and engaged bench of expert advisors. We are excited to leverage her guidance as we advance our assets through clinical trials.""I am delighted to work with Drs. Metzger, Casarez and the broader dGenThera team as they advance their programs toward first-in-human clinical development," said Dr. Guarnaschelli. "Over the course of my career, I have had the opportunity to evaluate many emerging radiation oncology companies, and it is uncommon to find founders with such a complementary combination of scientific depth and strategic discipline. The team has impressed me. I look forward to joining the dGenThera advisory board as it advances toward the clinic."Dr. Guarnaschelli’s radiation oncology clinical foundation spans both academic and integrated community cancer centers, including leadership roles at TriHealth Cancer Institute and the University of Cincinnati. She has moderated tumor boards, implemented novel treatment modalities, and contributed to national advisory committees.About dGenThera, Inc.dGenThera is a pharmaceutical company developing exquisitely matched theranostic molecular pairs. Unlike approaches based on chelated metal emitters, dGenThera’s proprietary chemistry leverages optimized covalent bonds to incorporate therapeutic emitters At‑211 and I-131, and pair them with matched molecules incorporating diagnostic emitter F‑18 to make sets of chemically near-identical therapeutic and imaging agents. This facilitates transition from image‑guided patient selection to therapeutic dosing, simplifies clinical development, and improves the safety, stability, and targeting properties of radiotherapeutics.dGenThera’s proprietary F-18 installation technology, developed with co-founders David Nicewicz, Ph.D. and Zibo Li, Ph.D. at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and with dGenThera co-founder and CSO Anthony Casarez, Ph.D., accelerates PET diagnostic (and thus theranostic pair) design.dGenThera’s carbon-halogen bond stabilization technologies reduce de-halogenation in vivo, which hitherto limited the use of emitters such as At-211 and I-131 in targeted radiopharmaceuticals.dGenThera is advancing a pipeline of theranostic pairs (both small molecules and bioligands) across multiple high‑unmet‑need cancers.

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