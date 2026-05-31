Spencer Pratt and Tom Steyer Receive Endorsement from Former California Gubernatorial Hopeful Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Former California gubernatorial hopeful Sharifah Hardie endorses Spencer Pratt and Tom Steyer, citing leadership, innovation, and solutions for California.

California needs leaders willing to challenge conventional thinking and pursue real solutions for the people they serve.” — Sharifah Hardie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie announced her endorsement of Spencer Pratt for Mayor of Los Angeles and Tom Steyer for Governor of California.The endorsements come as California voters prepare to make critical decisions regarding housing affordability, homelessness, public safety, economic development, small business growth, job creation, and the overall direction of the state.According to Hardie, both candidates bring something increasingly rare to modern politics: the willingness to challenge conventional thinking and openly discuss solutions to issues that have affected Californians for years."Politics is not for the faint of heart," said Hardie. "Anyone willing to step into the arena, place their vision before voters, and fight for change deserves respect. Whether people agree or disagree with them, leadership requires courage, resilience, and a willingness to stand up for what you believe."Hardie praised Spencer Pratt's energy, visibility, and ability to generate public discussion around issues impacting Los Angeles residents."Spencer Pratt has shown a willingness to think differently and challenge the status quo. I appreciate his energy, creativity, and determination to address issues that many elected officials have spent years discussing without producing meaningful results. While we may not agree on every aspect of every issue, I respect his willingness to step forward and offer solutions."Hardie noted that homelessness remains one of California's most complicated challenges."During my travels across California and throughout my own campaign efforts, I met people experiencing homelessness from every walk of life. Many shared stories that changed my perspective. Homelessness is not a one size fits all issue. It involves housing affordability, economic hardship, mental health, addiction, family breakdown, and countless other factors. We must be willing to listen to people and understand their experiences if we want lasting solutions."For California Governor, Hardie announced her support for Tom Steyer, citing his leadership experience, vision, and commitment to addressing statewide challenges."California needs leadership focused on results, accountability, and long term solutions. We need leaders willing to address housing, economic opportunity, public safety, small business growth, and the rising cost of living. I believe Tom Steyer has the vision, experience, and determination necessary to move California forward."Hardie emphasized that while she is not currently pursuing elected office, her commitment to public service remains unchanged."I may not be on the ballot, but I am still in the fight for California. My commitment to public service did not end when my campaign did. Today, I continue that work by helping entrepreneurs, strengthening communities, creating opportunities, and advocating for the people of California. Public service is not a title. It is a lifelong commitment."As Founder and National President of The People's Chamber of Commerce , Hardie continues to champion economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and community development. The Chamber's upcoming Business Growth and Lead Generation Summit on June 22 in Long Beach will bring together business owners, professionals, lenders, housing experts, technology leaders, educators, nonprofit organizations, and community partners. The event is designed to connect Californians with funding opportunities, business resources, housing solutions, AI tools, professional development, and strategic relationships that create economic growth and stronger communities.Hardie believes effective leadership and strong community partnerships are essential to addressing California's economic and social challenges and creating greater opportunities for future generations."I encourage voters to become informed, ask questions, and carefully evaluate the candidates seeking their support," Hardie added. "The future of California depends on the decisions we make today."About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is the Founder and National President of The People's Chamber of Commerce, founder of Ask Sharifah Holdings LLC, entrepreneur, business consultant, author, and community advocate. She previously announced her intention to run for Governor of California and remains actively engaged in public policy discussions, economic development initiatives, business advocacy, and community empowerment efforts throughout the state.

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