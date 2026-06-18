Cool-to-Touch Heat Treating Oven/Kiln Now Certified for Canadian Market, Ending the Industry-Standard Burn Risk

Hot Shot Oven & Kiln Now Available in Canada Toews Power is the exclusive dealer of Hot Shot Oven & Kiln in Canada

Hot Shot's patented cool-to-touch heat treating ovens hit 2,200°F inside while staying safe to touch outside, now certified and available across Canada.

I have been heat treating blades for years and I have the scars to prove it. The Hot Shot runs at 1,950°F inside and I can rest my hand on the exterior during a full cycle.” — Chris Jones, Steel Dog Knives

KIRKTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot Oven & Kiln today announced that its patented cool-to-touch heat treating ovens have received full Canadian regulatory certification and are now available nationwide through exclusive distributor Toews Power The expansion brings a fundamentally different approach to shop safety into the Canadian market. For decades, heat treating ovens and kilns with exterior surface temperatures high enough to cause serious burns have been the industry standard. Conventional units commonly reach exterior surface temperatures of up to 500°F, more than three times the temperature at which contact with metal instantly burns skin.Hot Shot ovens are engineered to stay cool to the touch while reaching internal temperatures of 2,200°F, protecting operators, employees, family members, pets, and surrounding equipment from a risk the industry has long accepted."Every knife maker, glass artist, and fabricator I know has a burn story. That has been the cost of doing this work, and we designed a product that changed it," said Chris Feavel, Chief Revenue Officer of Hot Shot Oven & Kiln. "Canadian makers now have access to a heat treating oven you can stand next to and work around without thinking twice."Why Exterior Temperature MattersIndependent safety research has documented the threshold clearly. According to ASTM International's Standard Guide for Heated System Surface Conditions , contact with metal surfaces above 158°F causes thermal injury.Standard kiln manufacturers warn users directly that their products reach 500°F on the exterior and display burn-warning signage. Hot Shot's patented dual-layer air plenum and integrated cooling fans keep the exterior within a safe handling range, even during extended high-temperature cycles. For Canadian businesses, workshops, home-based makers, and shared studio environments, that difference is meaningful. Ovens can be placed closer to work areas, and heat treating is now something hobbyists can do safely in their home.Built for the Canadian Maker EconomyHot Shot ovens serve four primary applications:-Knife heat treating and blade hardening-Glass fusing and artistic glasswork-Fabrication, welding, and precision metalwork-Workshop and studio production environmentsEvery unit ships with solid state relays for precise temperature control, integrated cooling systems, and removable doors for easier loading. The 120V 18-inch knife oven reaches 2,200°F in 50 minutes, running on a standard household outlet.Exclusive Canadian DistributionToews Power of Kirkton, Ontario serves as the exclusive Canadian distributor, providing distribution, product expertise, and ongoing service. Canadian customers can now source directly from within the country, with dedicated support for installation, operation, and warranty service."I have been heat treating blades for years and I have the scars to prove it. The Hot Shot runs at 1,950°F inside and I can rest my hand on the exterior during a full cycle. It is the first real change to how a heat treat oven works in a working shop in decades."- Chris Jones, Steel Dog KnivesAvailability and PricingHot Shot ovens are available across Canada exclusively through Toews Power. The full product line ranges from compact 120V units suitable for home shops to larger 240V production ovens. For pricing, specifications, and lead times, contact Toews Power directly.About Hot Shot Oven & KilnHot Shot Oven & Kiln designs and manufactures high-performance heat treating ovens and kilns at its Wisconsin facility. The company pioneered patented cool-to-touch exterior technology and serves knife makers, glass artists, fabricators, machinists and makers who demand the combination of precision temperature control and operator safety.Learn more at https://www.hotshotovens.com/ About Toews PowerToews Power, based in Kirkton, Ontario, is the exclusive Canadian distributor for Hot Shot Oven & Kiln. The company provides equipment solutions, product expertise, and service for tradespeople, makers, and professionals across Canada.Learn more at: https://www.toewspower.com

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