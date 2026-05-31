The People's Chamber of Commerce Invites Sponsors and Strategic Partners to Business Growth and Lead Generation Summit

Organizations in finance, technology, housing, healthcare & education are invited to connect with entrepreneurs, professionals, & decision makers in Long Beach.

Organizations that want to grow their visibility, generate leads, and build meaningful relationships should be part of this summit.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People's Chamber of Commerce has officially opened sponsorship opportunities for its Business Growth and Lead Generation Summit, taking place on June 22, 2026 in Long Beach, California. Designed to bring together entrepreneurs, small business owners, professionals, families, community leaders, and resource providers, the summit will focus on business funding, personal financial resources, housing and homeownership, AI tools and training, grants, business solutions, and lead generation.Expected to attract approximately 500 attendees, the summit is being positioned as a high impact business development and resource access event for individuals and organizations seeking practical solutions, strategic partnerships, and growth opportunities. Event organizers estimate promotional reach extending to approximately 450,000 residents, 7,200 local businesses, and more than 1,453 media outlets and business organizations.Sponsorship opportunities are available for banks, credit unions, lenders, technology companies, AI providers, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, housing organizations, insurance providers, professional service firms, marketing agencies, and community focused businesses seeking direct engagement with an audience actively looking for solutions and resources."Organizations today are looking for more than brand awareness. They want meaningful opportunities to connect with people who are actively seeking solutions," said Sharifah Hardie , Founder and National President of The People's Chamber of Commerce. "The Business Growth and Lead Generation Summit was created to bring together resource providers and the people who need them most. Whether it's funding, technology, housing, business growth strategies, or professional services, this summit is designed to create connections that lead to real results."Unlike traditional networking events, the summit will feature opportunities for attendees to connect directly with qualified professionals, explore funding and homeownership resources, learn about artificial intelligence tools, discover grant opportunities, and engage with organizations committed to helping individuals and businesses grow and thrive.Sponsors will have access to a variety of visibility and engagement opportunities, including exhibitor space, speaking opportunities, digital promotion, social media visibility, email marketing, website placement, lead generation tools, and event day recognition. Sponsorship levels range from $2,500 to $50,000 and include customized opportunities designed to support a variety of marketing and business development objectives."The People's Chamber of Commerce was founded on the belief that access creates opportunity," Hardie added. "This summit is about bringing together the organizations, resources, and people who can help strengthen businesses, families, and communities. We invite organizations that share that vision to join us as sponsors and partners."Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact The People's Chamber of Commerce as soon as possible to secure placement in event promotions, marketing campaigns, and onsite activation opportunities prior to the June 22 event.For sponsorship information, visit https://www.PeoplesChamber.org or contact Sharifah Hardie at sharifah@peopleschamber.org or (562) 822-0965.About The People's Chamber of CommerceThe People's Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) business organization dedicated to expanding opportunities, creating meaningful connections, and removing barriers that prevent entrepreneurs, professionals, and community members from accessing the resources they need to succeed. Through networking, education, advocacy, visibility, and strategic partnerships, the Chamber works to strengthen businesses and communities throughout California and beyond.

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