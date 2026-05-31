2026 'Shining Stars' Washington Showcase Celebrates Youth Arts and Cultural Exchange

Secretary of state of Maryland Counsel General of the Chinese Embassy Song Shiyou guests youth performers youth performers playing cello

Young performers from the Greater Washington Area gathered to celebrate creativity, multicultural arts, and international youth exchange.

WASHINGTON DC, MD, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Washington Area division of the 2026 “Shining Stars” North America City Showcase was recently held successfully, bringing together outstanding young performers from Washington, D.C. and surrounding regions to celebrate creativity, cultural exchange, and youth expression through the arts.The showcase featured a wide variety of performances, including vocal music, dance, instrumental performance, recitation, modeling, and hosting. Young participants confidently took the stage to express their passion and talent, demonstrating the artistic creativity, bilingual communication skills, and multicultural perspectives of a new generation of Chinese American youth. The event attracted families, educators, community leaders, and supporters from across the region, creating a vibrant atmosphere that highlighted the power of the arts in connecting communities and encouraging cross-cultural understanding. Representatives from both Chinese and American communities attended the event and shared remarks in support of youth cultural exchange and arts education.Song Shiyou, Consul General of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, encouraged young people growing up in multicultural environments to embrace their bilingual and cultural strengths while serving as bridges between communities through art, language, and storytelling.Susan Lee, Secretary of State of Maryland, also attended the showcase and expressed her support for providing young people with platforms that encourage creativity, confidence, and self-expression. She encouraged participants to use the arts to share their personal stories and become positive voices for cultural understanding and friendship within diverse communities.This year’s “Shining Stars” North America City Showcase tour includes New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, and Boston, with the goal of discovering talented young performers while building a professional and internationally minded platform for youth arts and cultural exchange. Each showcase is more than a performance event. It is also an opportunity for young people to grow through artistic expression, develop confidence, and deepen their understanding of cultural identity within an international environment.The successful presentation of the Greater Washington Area showcase was made possible through the support of local community organizations, volunteers, schools, alumni associations, and members of the Chinese American community. The event reflected not only artistic excellence, but also the strength of community collaboration and cultural connection.Outstanding participants selected through the North America city showcases will have the opportunity to join the 2026 “Shining Stars” International Arts & Culture Week Global Showcase and China cultural exchange program this summer. Students and families will travel to Hangzhou and Guizhou, China, where they will participate in artistic performances, television program recordings, educational activities, and immersive cultural experiences designed to encourage international youth exchange and cultural understanding.Moving forward, the “Shining Stars” program will continue using the arts as a bridge to connect young people from different backgrounds, empowering youth to share their voices, celebrate creativity, and shine on an international stage.

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