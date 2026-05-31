Garden Grove Chemical Leak: Sharifah Hardie Calls on Affected Residents & Business Owners to Share Their Stories

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

As Orange County recovers from the Garden Grove chemical leak, Sharifah Hardie calls on affected residents to share their experiences.

Behind every evacuation order is a family, employee, or business owner whose life was disrupted. Their stories deserve to be heard.” — Sharifah Hardie

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As thousands of Orange County residents continue to recover from the disruption caused by the recent Garden Grove chemical leak, Sharifah Hardie is launching a community outreach effort to hear directly from individuals, families, workers, and business owners affected by the incident.The chemical emergency prompted evacuation orders impacting an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 residents in Garden Grove and neighboring communities. Hundreds of emergency personnel, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, hazardous materials specialists, environmental experts, and public health officials, responded as authorities worked to contain the situation and protect public safety.With a population of more than 170,000 residents, Garden Grove is one of Orange County's largest cities. While emergency response efforts have dominated headlines, Hardie believes the experiences of those directly affected deserve equal attention."Every evacuation order affects real people," said Hardie. "Families were displaced. Employees missed work. Businesses faced interruptions. Residents were left with questions about what happened and how it may impact them moving forward. I want to hear their stories and help connect people with information and resources that may be available."Hardie is seeking to connect with residents who were evacuated, experienced business interruptions, missed work, incurred unexpected expenses, faced temporary displacement, or were otherwise affected by the chemical leak and resulting emergency response.The outreach initiative is intended to gather firsthand accounts, better understand the human and economic impact of the incident, and help ensure affected residents have access to relevant information and available resources.Individuals who were impacted by the Garden Grove chemical leak are encouraged to contact Sharifah Hardie directly at (562) 822-0965 for additional information.About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is the founder of Ask Sharifah , Founder and National President of The People's Chamber of Commerce , author, media host, and community advocate. She is dedicated to connecting individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and organizations with information, resources, and opportunities that help strengthen communities and create economic growth.

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