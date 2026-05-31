2026 Shining Stars Houston Showcase Expands International Youth Arts Exchange

Houston Division Elected officials came to support participants and families participant on stage participants built friendship

The Houston Division of the 2026 Shining Stars North America City Showcase brought together outstanding young performers and local community.

HOUSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful opening showcase in New York earlier this spring, the 2026 Shining Stars International Arts & Culture Week – North America City Showcase continued to Houston, further expanding international youth cultural exchange across the United States.Presented with the support of Zhejiang Radio and Television Group and jointly initiated by Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel and the Global Youth Arts & Culture Foundation (GYACF), the program is dedicated to building an international arts and cultural exchange platform for young people around the world.The Houston Division brought together outstanding young performers from across the Greater Houston area, featuring a diverse range of performances including language arts, vocal music, martial arts, instrumental music, dance, and stage performance. Participants demonstrated confidence, creativity, and strong stage presence while showcasing the multicultural perspectives of a new generation of Chinese American youth.The event received enthusiastic support from local community leaders and guests. Among the distinguished attendees were Tan Qiuchun, Deputy Mayor Representative from Stafford, Texas, and Zhang Jingjing, representative of a U.S. Congressional office, both of whom delivered remarks during the showcase. In addition, Huang Hua, representative of the Mayor’s Office of Sugar Land, Texas, presented an official congratulatory letter recognizing the program’s positive contributions to youth development and cultural exchange within the Asian American community.Huangfu Junjie, Co-Initiator of “Shining Stars,” producer, and television host from Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel, shared during the event that Houston represents the project’s first expansion into the southern United States, making the occasion especially meaningful. “We hope this platform will help young people discover their place within a global context and allow their voices to be heard by a wider world,” he said.Victoria Luo, Chairwoman of Wee Global Oriental Star Culture & Arts Group, the local organizing partner in Houston, expressed that hosting the event carried special significance for an organization that has long supported youth arts and cultural education within the Chinese American community. “Shining Stars provides children with a professional and encouraging platform where they can express themselves through the arts while building confidence, communication skills, and cultural identity,” she said.The showcase was co-hosted by Wang Zaozao, Co-Initiator and Marketing Director of “Shining Stars,” together with outstanding young Houston hosts Ava Luo, Yu Tian, Sophia Mei, and Morgan Dowd. Their bilingual stage presentation received warm praise from guests and audience members alike. Wang Zaozao shared that the project first launched last year in New York and Boston, and that the successful Houston Division represents another important milestone in the program’s continued expansion across North America. As an important component of the 2026 Shining Stars International Arts & Culture Week, the North America City Showcase aims to discover and connect talented young artists around the world while building an internationally influential platform for youth cultural and artistic exchange.Outstanding participants selected through the city showcases will have the opportunity to travel to Hangzhou, China this summer to participate in the Final Showcase at the Zhejiang Radio and Television Group studios. Participants and their families will also join a cultural study tour in Guizhou, China, where professional production teams will document the journey for future television and digital media distribution.The Houston Division was not only a performing arts showcase, but also a meaningful cross-cultural exchange experience. Through language, music, movement, and performance, young participants shared their stories while deepening their understanding of cultural identity, creativity, and global connection.Looking ahead, the 2026 Shining Stars International Arts & Culture Week – North America City Showcase will continue in cities including Boston, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, further building an internationally recognized youth arts platform and helping more young “Shining Stars” shine on the global stage.

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