2026 Shining Stars North America Showcase Launches in New York

shining stars 2026 Shining Star city tour launching ceremony Kung fu Performance Dance Performance Judge Linda Glick, Broadway actress and director

The 2026 Shining Stars Showcase officially launched in NYC, bringing together nearly 1000 participants and families through performances, cultural exchange.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The launch ceremony and New York showcase of the 2026 Shining Stars International Arts & Culture Week – North America City Showcase was successfully held at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space in New York City, officially marking the beginning of this year’s North America showcase tour.Presented with the support of Zhejiang Radio and Television Group and jointly organized by Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel and the Global Youth Arts & Culture Foundation (GYACF), the program is dedicated to building a high-level international arts and cultural exchange platform for young people around the world, promoting communication, creativity, and mutual understanding among youth from diverse cultural backgrounds.Linda Glick, Broadway actress and director, as well as guest professor at New York University and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, served as a showcase judge and shared remarks during the event. She noted that in today’s increasingly interconnected world, creating meaningful international exchange opportunities for young people plays an important role in cultivating a new generation with both global perspectives and cultural awareness.Nearly one thousand youth participants and families from New York and neighboring regions attended the showcase. The event featured a wide variety of performances, including vocal music, dance, modeling, language arts, instrumental performance, martial arts, and more, highlighting the artistic talent, creativity, and stage presence of young performers across North America. The atmosphere throughout the event was vibrant and enthusiastic, with continuous applause from the audience, fully reflecting the confidence, creativity, and artistic expression of young people growing up in multicultural environments.Since its launch last year, the Shining Stars International Arts & Culture Week has continued expanding its international collaboration network and strengthening its global influence. The 2026 North America City Showcase tour will continue in cities including New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Houston, and Los Angeles.Outstanding participants selected through the city showcases will have the opportunity to travel to Hangzhou, China this summer to participate in the Final Showcase of the International Arts & Culture Week, performing on a professional stage at the headquarters studio of Zhejiang Radio and Television Group. Participants and their families will also take part in an educational and cultural study tour in Guizhou, China, offering immersive experiences in Chinese culture, arts, and heritage.As the opening stop of this year’s North America tour, the New York showcase carried important significance and established a strong foundation for future city showcases. Through professional stage production and an international organizational approach, “Shining Stars” is gradually becoming an important bridge for cultural exchange among young people from around the world.Moving forward, the project will continue using the arts as a bridge to connect youth globally, building an internationally influential cultural arts platform and empowering young people to grow, connect, and share their voices through international cultural exchange and the arts.

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