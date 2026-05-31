From Suzhou to the world: XJTLU marks 20 years with global campaign

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the University launched the “Light Up the World” campaign, with landmark buildings illuminated across four cities: Xi’an and Suzhou in China, Liverpool in the UK, and New York in the US.

The campaign, which ran from 1 January to late May, drew participation from staff, students, alumni, and parents via an interactive online map, in-person lighting events, and campus celebration walls. By the end of May, the campaign had attracted more than 70,000 participants from over 70 countries and nearly 300 cities.

At the University’s 20th Anniversary High-Quality Development Conference, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, reflected on the journey: “Twenty years is both a moment to look back and a starting point to move forward. We will continue to innovate in education reform, nurturing world citizens capable of leading the future in an uncertain world.”

A student leaving anniversary wishes on the XJTLU campus celebration wall

Professor Xi noted that XJTLU’s educational model has evolved from version 1.0 to 3.0 over two decades, and the anniversary marks the formal launch of its 4.0 framework – a new phase that deepens the integration of industry, academia, research, government, and society to build a future-oriented learning ecosystem.

“XJTLU remains committed to cultivating global talent with international vision, lifelong learning capacity, and an innovative spirit. Our alumni around the world are the living proof,” Professor Xi said.

‘Light Up the World’ in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China

The campaign’s global reach was felt personally by alumni around the world. Youyang Huang, a 2021 graduate now pursuing postgraduate studies in the US, attended the Times Square lighting event in New York.

“The moment I saw my University’s name on the Nasdaq screen, I suddenly felt at home, even though I was far away,” she said. “I even ran into fellow XJTLU alumni living locally. This went far beyond a graduation ceremony; it became a shared emotional memory and spiritual bond for XJTLU people around the world.”

‘Light Up the World’ in New York, US

Back in Suzhou – the city where XJTLU was born – illuminations spanned the iconic Gate to the East, the XJTLU Suzhou Industrial Park campus, and XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), drawing students, alumni, and members of the public to mark the milestone. During the on-campus celebrations, more than 50 staff and students from the Academy of Film and Creative Technology created a collaborative light show that transformed familiar campus landmarks into a living canvas.

“This large-scale projection was an exciting challenge – the project took an entire semester from concept to execution,” said Tian Leng, the light show instructor. “Interactive projection aligns perfectly with XJTLU’s 20th anniversary theme of ‘Integration+’. The students weren’t completing an assignment; they were creating something together as a gift to XJTLU. We wanted the light and imagery to go beyond spectacle – to make everyone truly part of the celebration.”

Staff and student collaborative light show

Alumni based in Xi’an also joined in, sharing lighting photos across social media platforms with warm wishes for XJTLU's next decade.

‘Light Up the World’ in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, China

In Liverpool, a series of landmarks were simultaneously illuminated, including the Royal Liver Building and Liverpool Town Hall, reflecting the deep ties between the two cities. The University of Liverpool described the campaign as a key part of XJTLU’s anniversary celebrations, noting it showcased the achievements and impact of 20 years of Sino-British collaborative education.

‘Light Up the World’ in Liverpool, UK

Founded in 2006 with a single teaching building near the shores of Suzhou’s Dushu Lake, XJTLU has grown into a distinctive international university with nearly 50,000 alumni worldwide and broad influence across industries and academia.

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Vionna Fiducia Theja