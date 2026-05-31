Influenza Advisory from Department of Public Health
Influenza Advisory from Department of Public Health
Published on January 12, 2026
This document is a clinical advisory from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) regarding the rising number of seasonal influenza cases occurring in Massachusetts and nationwide.
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