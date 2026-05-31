The 3rd International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference to Launch in Abu Dhabi in 48 Hours

Abu Dhabi hosts global leaders, experts, and faith figures to explore how AI and new media are reshaping family, society, and human dialogue.

IDCT Conference is more important than ever, addressing how modern technology shapes society and how it can strengthen families during the UAE’s Year of the Family, promoting unity and coexistence.” — Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella

ABU DHABI , ABU DHABI, SHARJAH, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Only 2 days remain until the launch of the 3rd International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference , which will take place from 3–5 June 2026 in Abu Dhabi under the theme “The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community” The conference will bring together a distinguished gathering of government officials, religious leaders, academics, and international experts from around the world.This year's conference will explore 3 main thematic tracks, presented across 3 dedicated pavilions, addressing some of the most pressing issues related to human dialogue and the impact of modern technology on societies.The first pavilion, “Proud of the UAE”, will feature discussions on soft power, global peacebuilding, digital tolerance, interfaith narratives, and human fraternity as a foundation for peace. It will also include specialized sessions focused on civilizational dialogue and strengthening mutual understanding among peoples and cultures.The second pavilion, “Artificial Intelligence and Media”, will examine the future of new media, the influence of AI technologies on shaping public opinion, human communication, and content creation, while also addressing the ethical and societal challenges associated with digital transformation.The third pavilion, “Family and Society”, will focus on digital parenting, the social challenges associated with technology, the impact of digital platforms on family relationships and social identity, and approaches to promoting the responsible use of technology within communities.In this context, Dr. Firas Habbal, President of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies , stated that the 3rd edition of the conference builds on the success of previous editions and aligns with the UAE’s vision of promoting global dialogue amid rapid digital transformation.He added: “Today, we stand at the threshold of an era in which artificial intelligence and media are increasingly intertwined, creating an unprecedented driving force for change. Through the Conference, our goal is to harness AI technologies as bridges for dialogue while ensuring they operate within clear ethical frameworks”.For his part, Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, Middle East/Africa North Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints , emphasized the importance of the conference, stating:“The 2026 International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference is more important than ever because it focuses on the impact of modern technologies on society and on how these technologies can be used to strengthen our families during the UAE’s Year of the Family. I also believe this event has become a symbol of the unity between Emirati citizens and residents. We are united in our commitment to sustaining the UAE’s leadership in promoting foundational values, well-being, prosperity, and dialogue within an environment of coexistence and mutual understanding”.The conference is considered one of the leading global initiatives hosted by Abu Dhabi to advance social dialogue and create international platforms that bring together decision-makers, academics, and research institutions to address contemporary humanitarian issues and develop solutions based on mutual understanding and cooperation.

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